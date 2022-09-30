Vanessa Williams, Jay Ellis, and more Black stars reimagine iconic Hollywood movie moments in new photo book

Read full article on original website
Related
‘I did not identify as a lesbian’: Anne Heche reflects on Ellen DeGeneres in upcoming memoir
In a memoir Anne Heche worked on over the past year, the late actor shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, when they were among Hollywood’s first openly gay couples. “I was labeled [sic] outrageous because I fell in love with a woman....
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
WATCH: The First Trailer Of The Whitney Houston Biopic Makes Us Nostalgic For Late Singer
In the era of biopics, iconic singer Whitney Houston’s is coming next. The biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney. The trailer has just been released for the film that premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. The trailer gives a glimpse at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with Snoop Dogg, Grey's Anatomy vet, Jenifer Lewis, and more
You can't have Celebrity Wheel of Fortune without the world's most familiar faces, and season 3 of the star-studded game show spin-off will increase the wattage beginning this fall. Rapper Snoop Dogg, Superstore actress Lauren Ash, The Morning Show actor and Room 104 creator Mark Duplass, Grey's Anatomy vet Kevin...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
The First Full-Length Trailer For "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Is Here, And It's Even More Emotional Than The Last
"We know what you whisper. 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
Steve Martin’s Net Worth Is Staggering! See How Much Money the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Actor Makes
Only Murders in the Building actor Steve Martin has dominated all areas of the entertainment space for more than 50 years. His acting chops, singing voice and comedic skills have led him to become one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood with a whopping net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
Rosie O'Donnell turned down Woody Allen movie role, Michael Jackson meeting over allegations
Rosie O'Donnell made sure that Woody Allen and Michael Jackson knew what she thought of them. The actress and comedian, who's currently starring on Showtime's American Gigolo, recounted Monday on The Howard Stern Show how she turned both down a role in one of Allen's movies and a meeting with Jackson over their respective abuse allegations.
Entertainment Weekly
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0