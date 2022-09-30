ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Annual UM Banking and Finance Symposium Set for Oct. 14

The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is preparing to host its 21st annual Banking and Finance Symposium, which features speakers and panel discussions to educate students, alumni and finance professionals on topics that affect the financial industry. The event is set for Oct. 14 at the Oxford Conference...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Memorial Service for Kullman set for Oct. 9

To friends and family, University of Mississippi professor emeritus Colby H. Kullman, who died Aug. 9, was a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of thousands of students during his tenure in the Department of English. “He was like Halley’s Comet – he shined like it – and was...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business

A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
VENICE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years

Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

New fire station opens in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new fire station in the All-America City. Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held at Fire Station Number Two at the Corner of Clayton Avenue and Blair Street. The new fire station replaces the 64-year-old building on West Main that had structural issues. The...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, Parades and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the first SEC game for the Rebels who will go into Saturday’s game with a 4-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Bo Duke

Bo Duke is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 29, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels

Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Sea Pines College Tournament

Ole Miss women’s tennis is set to participate in this year’s Sea Pines College Tournament at the University of Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex starting Friday and ending on Sunday to open their fall season. The event was originally scheduled to be at Hilton Head, S.C. but...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

No. 7 Kentucky fumbles game away against No. 14 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday. Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, […]
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Recipes: Sausage Spinwheels

OXFORD, Miss. — For Saturday morning’s game against Kentucky, we bring you the perfect recipe for the breakfast game. Sausage Spinwheels are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even supper. They’re quick and easy! Serve with mimosas, bloody Marys, coffee, or all the above! Let’s go, Rebels! Beat the Cats!
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says

MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
MARKS, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football

Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 14 Ole Miss Defeats No. 7 Kentucky 22-19

No. 14 Ole Miss defeated the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats 22-19 on Saturday. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) used all three phases to secure the win over the Wildcats. The Rebels ended Kentucky’s go-ahead drive by a sack on the Wildcats quarterback Will Levis by Jared Ivey who forced a fumble and was picked up by Tavis Robinson.
OXFORD, MS

