hottytoddy.com
Annual UM Banking and Finance Symposium Set for Oct. 14
The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is preparing to host its 21st annual Banking and Finance Symposium, which features speakers and panel discussions to educate students, alumni and finance professionals on topics that affect the financial industry. The event is set for Oct. 14 at the Oxford Conference...
hottytoddy.com
Memorial Service for Kullman set for Oct. 9
To friends and family, University of Mississippi professor emeritus Colby H. Kullman, who died Aug. 9, was a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of thousands of students during his tenure in the Department of English. “He was like Halley’s Comet – he shined like it – and was...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
wcbi.com
New fire station opens in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new fire station in the All-America City. Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held at Fire Station Number Two at the Corner of Clayton Avenue and Blair Street. The new fire station replaces the 64-year-old building on West Main that had structural issues. The...
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, Parades and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the first SEC game for the Rebels who will go into Saturday’s game with a 4-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Bo Duke
Bo Duke is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 29, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Dropping Mississippi River levels impacting local fishing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S Fish and Wildlife biologists have said slowing barge traffic and dropping river levels could benefit plants, fish and wildlife in the Mississippi River. And, with a drought dropping water levels in the river, we are seeing an impact on the barge traffic. Local fishermen said...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels
Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years.
hottytoddy.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Sea Pines College Tournament
Ole Miss women’s tennis is set to participate in this year’s Sea Pines College Tournament at the University of Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex starting Friday and ending on Sunday to open their fall season. The event was originally scheduled to be at Hilton Head, S.C. but...
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
No. 7 Kentucky fumbles game away against No. 14 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday. Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, […]
therebelwalk.com
Rebel Recipes: Sausage Spinwheels
OXFORD, Miss. — For Saturday morning’s game against Kentucky, we bring you the perfect recipe for the breakfast game. Sausage Spinwheels are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even supper. They’re quick and easy! Serve with mimosas, bloody Marys, coffee, or all the above! Let’s go, Rebels! Beat the Cats!
Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says
MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football
Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
hottytoddy.com
No. 14 Ole Miss Defeats No. 7 Kentucky 22-19
No. 14 Ole Miss defeated the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats 22-19 on Saturday. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) used all three phases to secure the win over the Wildcats. The Rebels ended Kentucky’s go-ahead drive by a sack on the Wildcats quarterback Will Levis by Jared Ivey who forced a fumble and was picked up by Tavis Robinson.
