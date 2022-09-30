ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid

By Gerry Ricciutti
 3 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman accused of burning her husband with hot liquid appeared in court to answer to the charges on Friday.

Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.

She’s accused of throwing hot liquid at her husband during an argument on Wednesday. The victim had second-degree burns.

Youngstown PD: Victim, suspect met to fight prior to fatal shooting

According to a Beaver Township police report, the victim and his two children arrived at the emergency room of Mercy Health’s Boardman campus, and skin was peeling off the man’s arm. He told police that he was taking his wife to work and their four children to school and daycare when he and his wife began arguing. He said after dropping Blair off, she threw hot liquid that was in a thermos at him through the front passenger window.

He told police he dropped two of his children off at daycare and then drove to the emergency room with the other children.

Police reported questioning Blair about the incident and said she admitted to throwing the thermos at her husband after a verbal argument. The children weren’t hit by the hot liquid, the report stated.

Blair’s bond was set at $10,000. She’ll be back in court next month.

The case was also forwarded to Children Services for review, according to a police report.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.

My aunt threw a pot of boiling oatmeal on my uncle....last time he ever put his hands on her!!!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
