Halloween is Coming(istockphoto.com) Halloween started from the Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts celebrated Halloween as the last day of the year, making November 1 the start of their new year. This day marked the end of the summer sun, the harvest, beginning of the cold, and winter. The old customs associated with this time of year that have been transformed into the harmless (or are they?) fun we now associate with Halloween are fascinating to research. Keep on the lookout for another article about this, but today’s article is for why we love Halloween.

2 DAYS AGO