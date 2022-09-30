ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic

By Kimberly Cataudella
 3 days ago

Note: This article tracking Hurricane / Tropical Storm Ian is available free as a public service to all readers.

As the effects of Hurricane Ian (downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone late Friday afternoon) are felt in the Triangle and across the state, you can check out traffic and beach conditions from the safety of your home through online cameras — including some showing live footage of the North Carolina coast.

We’ve gathered some webcams here, but please note that some may go offline if winds become too strong or power goes out.

Triangle traffic and road webcams

For the most up-to-date information on travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov .

Apex

Cary

Clayton

NC coastal beach webcams

Atlantic Beach

Carolina Beach

Corolla

Currituck Beach

Emerald Isle

Holden Beach

Jinks Creek

Nags Head

Oak Island

Ocean Isle

Ocracoke

Sunset Beach

Topsail Beach

Wilmington

Wrightsville Beach

Ask the N&O

Have a question you’d like answered? Or maybe a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants to hear from you. For useful and practical information from our staff, reach us by submitting questions to our form or sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

Ian has moved on but thousands left without power in NC: Live updates for the Triangle

Storm watches versus warnings: What the alerts mean as NC braces for Hurricane Ian

Comments / 2

spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina storm totals from Ian

After bringing catastrophic damage to the Florida peninsula, Ian moved back offshore prior to making landfall for a fourth time near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Even though it quickly weakened and became a post-tropical cyclone over land, Ian still brought significant impacts to the...
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com

PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina

Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
whqr.org

Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes

The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
