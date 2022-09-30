The next District 12 “Coffee with your Councilman” set for Saturday, October 1st

Louisville – Councilman Rick Blackwell announces the next “Coffee with your Councilman” on Saturday, October 1st. This an opportunity for District 12 residents to meet with their Councilman, and to enjoy a free cup of coffee.

The meeting will take place at the Panera Bread, located at 6900 Dixie Highway, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

There is no formal program, so residents can stop by anytime during the event to talk with the Councilman about any issue or concern in District 12 or Southwest Louisville.

For more information about this “Coffee with your Councilman,” contact Councilman Blackwell’s office at 574-1112.