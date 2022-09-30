Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers unveil mystery inside lithium oxygen batteries
With a high energy density, Li-O2 batteries have become a state-of-the-art battery technology. Inside the Li-O2 battery, the generation and disintegration of the discharged product solid lithium peroxide (Li2O2) have a significant effect on the battery's performance. Previous research has shed little light on Li2O2 's form and distribution inside, leaving questions regarding the trend and contributing factor of internal Li2O2 's change in form and size unanswered.
Phys.org
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material
Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
Phys.org
How a molecular switch shapes plant organ growth
Researchers at the John Innes Centre and partners at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have identified a molecular switch that establishes differential cell growth and organ shape. The growth regulator auxin promotes cell growth through a surface protein called Transmembrane Kinase 1 (TMK1). At the cell surface TMK1 modulates cell...
Phys.org
Neighboring cell types influence single-cell gene expression variability
Sometimes you don't know what you're looking for until you find it; and this is especially true when it comes to the huge datasets that can be generated using modern sequencing techniques. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a statistical framework that can perform unbiased extraction of biologically relevant cell-cell communications from a sea of spatial gene expression data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Novel cell-free protein crystallization method to advance structural biology
The new cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method developed by Tokyo Tech includes direct protein crystallization and is a major advancement in the field of structural biology. This technique will enable the analysis of unstable proteins that could not be studied using conventional methods. Analyzing these will increase our knowledge of cellular processes and functions.
Phys.org
Artificial enzyme splits water more efficiently
Mankind is facing a central challenge: It must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels. It can be produced from water using electricity. If the electricity comes from renewable sources, it is called green hydrogen. But it would be even more sustainable if hydrogen could be produced directly with the energy of sunlight.
Phys.org
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties...
Nature.com
Single-molecule real-time sequencing of the full-length transcriptome of Halophila beccarii
Ecologically, Halophila beccarii Asch. is considered as a colonizing or a pioneer seagrass species and a "tiny but mighty" seagrass species, since it may recover quickly from disturbance generally. The use of transcriptome technology can provide a better understanding of the physiological processes of seagrasses. To date, little is known about the genome and transcriptome information of H. beccarii. In this study, we used single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing to obtain full-length transcriptome data and characterize the transcriptome structure. A total of 11,773 of the 15,348 transcripts were successfully annotated in seven databases. In addition, 1573 long non-coding RNAs, 8402 simple sequence repeats and 2567 transcription factors were predicted in all the transcripts. A GO analysis showed that 5843 transcripts were divided into three categories, including biological process (BP), cellular component (CC) and molecular function (MF). In these three categories, metabolic process (1603 transcripts), protein-containing complex (515 transcripts) and binding (3233 transcripts) were the primary terms in BP, CC, and MF, respectively. The major types of transcription factors were involved in MYB-related and NF-YB families. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of the transcriptome of H. beccarii using SMRT sequencing technology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
The surprising Swiss-army-knife-like functions of a powerful enzyme
Blue-green algae (AKA cyanobacteria) have a superpower which likely helps them be highly successful as invaders of waterways. They have an extraordinary ability to store energy and nitrogen in their cells for times of need. But how exactly they do so remains only partly understood. Now researchers from McGill University...
Phys.org
Novel method helps quantify reversibility and irreversibility of practical Li metal batteries
A research group led by Prof. Liu Zhaoping at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has proposed an analytical approach to quantitatively evaluate the reversibility and irreversibility of practical lithium-metal batteries (LMBs). Their study was published in Nature Energy. Thanks...
Phys.org
Optimizing efficient perovskite photovoltaics
Developing low-cost and stable metal electrodes is crucial for mass production of perovskite solar cells (PSCs). As an earth-abundant element, Cu becomes an alternative candidate to replace noble metal electrodes such as Au and Ag, due to its comparable physiochemical properties with simultaneously good stability and low cost. However, the undesirable band alignment associated with the device architecture impedes the exploration of efficient Cu-based n-i-p PSCs. To solve this problem, researchers in China investigated the energy-level difference at different interfaces and offered a potential path forward to achieve more efficient n-i-p PSCs with a Cu electrode.
Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
Phys.org
Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics
Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities represent an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing light-matter interaction. It lays the foundations for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive sensing, nonlinear optics and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index both in the core and cladding. The light field is confined in the cavity through the total internal reflection (TIR) and enhanced through constructive interference. The ultrahigh-Q factor has been realized in various dielectric WGM cavities with a large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.
Phys.org
Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-confined antimony via electrolyte regulation
Potassium-ion batteries (PIBs) have been considered one of the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) because of their competitive energy density with significantly low production costs. Moreover, alloy-type materials are expected to be the high-performance anode of PIBs owing to their intrinsic chemical stability and high theoretical specific capacity. Unfortunately, severe incompatibility between the active alloy-type materials and electrolytes, especially for the formation of unstable solid-electrolyte interfacial (SEI) films, often leads to insufficient cycle life.
Phys.org
Layer Hall effect and hidden Berry curvature in antiferromagnetic insulators
Every time a new Hall effect is discovered, a wave of research is inspired. The first experiment on a new type of Hall effect, the layer Hall effect, had been reported by Xu's group at Harvard University. In the layer Hall effect, electrons from the top and bottom layers are deflected in opposite directions and were measured by applying an out-of-plane electric field to break the PT symmetry, where P and T represent inversion symmetry and time-reversal symmetry, respectively.
Phys.org
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine
The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
Phys.org
Researchers identify key player in cellular response to stress
An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published in PNAS, could eventually lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases.
Phys.org
Disease outcomes differ by new host species in virus spillover experiments
Why has the SARS-CoV-2 virus ravaged the global human population, but many other animal viruses haven't? Using nematode worms as a model, researchers at Penn State conducted a set of experiments to investigate the factors influencing the disease outcomes of virus spillover events. They found that the species of the host influences whether a virus will take off in a new population. For example, some species never get infected, while others become infected and readily transmit the virus to other individuals within the species.
Comments / 0