Ecologically, Halophila beccarii Asch. is considered as a colonizing or a pioneer seagrass species and a "tiny but mighty" seagrass species, since it may recover quickly from disturbance generally. The use of transcriptome technology can provide a better understanding of the physiological processes of seagrasses. To date, little is known about the genome and transcriptome information of H. beccarii. In this study, we used single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing to obtain full-length transcriptome data and characterize the transcriptome structure. A total of 11,773 of the 15,348 transcripts were successfully annotated in seven databases. In addition, 1573 long non-coding RNAs, 8402 simple sequence repeats and 2567 transcription factors were predicted in all the transcripts. A GO analysis showed that 5843 transcripts were divided into three categories, including biological process (BP), cellular component (CC) and molecular function (MF). In these three categories, metabolic process (1603 transcripts), protein-containing complex (515 transcripts) and binding (3233 transcripts) were the primary terms in BP, CC, and MF, respectively. The major types of transcription factors were involved in MYB-related and NF-YB families. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of the transcriptome of H. beccarii using SMRT sequencing technology.

