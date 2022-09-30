By developing innovative clean energy solutions, University of Miami engineering students can help fight global climate change, according to academic and industry leaders at the College of Engineering’s Clean Energy Symposium on September 27 at Shalala Student Center. “This is the single most important engineering problem in the world,” said Edwin Luevanos, CEO, and co-founder, Citizen Energy. “The clean energy transition is happening now, and while we have a lot of resources behind it, it will not happen without you.”

