Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB taken to hospital with head, neck injuries as Miami suffer their first loss of the season to the Cincinnati Bengals

SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa 'could have died' from concussion; Joe Burrow says head injuries are part of the NFL
Ward, who was captain of Leeds Rhinos before he was forced to retire from rugby league at the age of 27 due to concussions he suffered on the field, said: "We need to sit with the understanding that people are getting really ill, whether that's short-term or long-term." Tagovailoa was...
SkySports
Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback's injured thumb 'not well enough to play', says team owner Jerry Jones
Prescott told reporters last week that the Cowboys' Week Five match-up against the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams this Sunday was "the one I'm looking at" for his return. But Jones has appeared to rule out that prospect with his prognosis on Prescott as he recovers from surgery following...
SkySports
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of New York Jets match due to concussion
Tagovailoa remains under concussion protocol after he was sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Josh Tupou on Thursday. He remained motionless on the ground for seven minutes before being stretched off the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical centre for further evaluation. The Dolphins were criticised...
SkySports
NFL Week Four Stats: Aaron Rodgers reaches 500 TD passes and Minnesota Vikings stay unbeaten in London
The Minnesota Vikings are now a perfect 3-0 in London games, with all three of those wins coming at different venues:. Defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. Defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium in Week Eight, 2017. Defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27...
SkySports
San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan lifted by return of veteran coach Bobby Turner ahead of Los Angeles Rams matchup
The 73-year-old running backs coach, who started out at Indiana's Kokomo High School in 1972, distanced himself from football at the beginning of the offseason as he recovered from two surgeries, and had been due to miss the entire campaign only to fast-track his re-introduction. Turner has long been unsung...
SkySports
Von Miller: Mike Tomlin calls Bills pass rusher 'an alien visiting from another planet'
Miller has a massive 118.5 career sacks, placing him 22nd on the all-time list, since being taken with the No 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. Having secured a second Super Bowl title of his career with the Los Angeles Rams last season, following on from being named MVP in his prior win with the Denver Broncos to cap the 2015 season, Miller has started a new chapter in Buffalo, penning a six-year, $120m deal in the offseason.
SkySports
Los Angeles Rams 9-24 San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel stars as the Niners defeat defending Super Bowl champs
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown, while Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for 74 yards and one score as San Francisco (2-2) won their seventh-straight regular-season game over the Rams (2-2). Of course, the Los Angeles had won the biggest and most recent meeting...
SkySports
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams: NFL Week Five game picks live on Sky Sports
The Cowboys (3-1) opened the season with a disappointing 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which they also lost their starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a fractured thumb. But in Prescott's absence, backup QB Cooper Rush has led the team on a sensational march, securing wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and, most recently, the Washington Commanders.
