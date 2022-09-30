Days after a blunder involving a recently deceased congresswoman, President Joe Biden privately apologized to her family, according to the New York Post. In a speech at a White House conference on hunger last Wednesday, the president cast about for the lawmakers who helped organize the event, asking, “Where’s Jackie?” in seeming reference to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN). Walorski died in an August car crash. Keith Walorski, the congresswoman’s brother, told the Post that the family had met the president for a half-hour conversation in the Oval Office on Friday. According to Keith, the Walorski matriarch, 83-year-old Martha, told Biden, “Well, Mr. President, we can tell you where Jackie is. She’s in heaven with Jesus.” The president is “very strong in his Catholicism,” Keith Walorski added, “so all he could do is say, ‘Yes, you’re right. I know.’”Read it at New York Post

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO