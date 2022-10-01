Nelson pleads guilty, gets two life sentences in brothers' murders

The Northwest Missouri man charged in the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder, ending a case that has twisted its way through the courts for more than three years.

Garland Joseph Nelson entered the pleas in a Cass County courtroom, receiving two life sentences without parole that will run consecutive to each other for killing Nick and Justin Diemel. In exchange for the pleas, all the remaining charges against Nelson, which included counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence, tampering and stealing a motor vehicle and armed criminal action, were dropped.