Read full article on original website
Related
Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House
A prosecutor has told a jury a government staffer described herself "as drunk as she'd ever been in her life" on the night she alleges she was raped inside the Australian Parliament House
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond
Lawyers overwhelmed by requests to help Russians avoid fighting in Ukraine
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine.
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
American Family Survey: When it comes to abortion, there are the extremes — and then everybody else
New findings from the American Family Survey show that most Americans hold nuanced views on abortion that could help states craft policy on abortion and abortion pills
Comments / 0