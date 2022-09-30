Welcome to the 2022 Atlantic storm season: Hurricane Ian. It's been a week. Yep, another one. The kind of week that tests everything about a newsroom. The kind of week that reminds us, as journalists, why we do what we do — sometimes even at our own peril. And the kind that makes us all wish that the sooner we get it behind us the better.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO