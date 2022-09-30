Read full article on original website
Drawn to Greatness: The Art of Caldecott Medal-Winning Books
Chris Raschka has illustrated more than 40 books, winning Caldecott Medals for The Hello, Goodbye Window in 2005 and A Ball for Daisy in 2012. He discusses his work and other Caldecott-honored titles with Debbie Pettid, a youth literature expert and co-founder of the new Kansas City museum experience dedicated to children’s books, The Rabbit hOle.
Voting Access: Know the Law
Join KCUR Community Engagement Reporter Laura Ziegler in an informal discussion with voters’ advocates, including representatives from the LatinX Educational Collaborative, American Civil Liberties Union, Kansas City Election Board, and League of Women Voters. Hear about voting laws, what’s changed, and what’s often perceived as nuanced or confusing, and ask questions.
