Energy Industry

The Associated Press

Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a renowned Russian polar scientist, has died while under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81. Mitko died Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko was discharged from a hospital just a few days ago and was unable to walk.
SCIENCE
gcaptain.com

Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines

By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean

When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the power that hurricanes have, and what little we can do when they arrive. Moreover, Ian is yet another...
FLORIDA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Living Breakwaters Support Staten Island’s Shoreline Resilience

Triton Marine Mattresses were chosen to help build a system of living breakwaters in the Raritan Bay off the coast of Staten Island. When it comes to the myriad problems resulting from climate change, it’s difficult to overstate the gravity of the problems facing coastal communities worldwide. Coastal erosion costs roughly $500 million per year for property loss in the United States. Scientists are confident sea levels will continue to rise through the end of this century and beyond. Where structures subject to scour are involved, the risk is especially grave, as disasters such as bridge collapses can ensue.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
disneydining.com

First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering

Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
FLORIDA STATE
energyintel.com

Russian Majors Keep Targets But Challenges Grow

Russian oil producers remain committed to their strategic development plans despite sanctions against the country's economy and oil and gas sector. As the energy war escalates, Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine, while the two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast on...
960 The Ref

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises As Devastating Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Continue

---- At least 67 people have died in Florida following Hurricane Ian's devastation last week, CNN reports. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission announced the first reported death in Hendry County on Sunday. CNN listed all 67 deaths by county, which are included below:. Lee County- 35 Charlotte County- 12 Collier...
FLORIDA STATE

