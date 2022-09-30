Read full article on original website
Lawyers for Martha's Vineyard migrants plan to sue the ex-Army counterintelligence agent who reportedly helped arrange the flights
Perla Huerta, who served as a combat medic and counterintelligence agent in the US Army, reportedly convinced migrants to board the flights.
dronedj.com
After Baltic Sea gas leaks, unusual drone activity spotted near TotalEnergies oil field
As tensions around energy security in Europe mount, TotalEnergies says unusual drone activity has been observed close to an oil field that the French company operates in the Danish North Sea. The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, September 28, a day after three separate leaks were...
New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars
Electric car charging stationKindel Media from Pexels. California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.
Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a renowned Russian polar scientist, has died while under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81. Mitko died Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko was discharged from a hospital just a few days ago and was unable to walk.
gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the power that hurricanes have, and what little we can do when they arrive. Moreover, Ian is yet another...
Flaming Drone Cuts Electricity for Thousands After Crashing Into Power Line
Drone delivery service Wing has apologized for the incident after the autonomous flying robot "incinerated itself".
informedinfrastructure.com
Living Breakwaters Support Staten Island’s Shoreline Resilience
Triton Marine Mattresses were chosen to help build a system of living breakwaters in the Raritan Bay off the coast of Staten Island. When it comes to the myriad problems resulting from climate change, it’s difficult to overstate the gravity of the problems facing coastal communities worldwide. Coastal erosion costs roughly $500 million per year for property loss in the United States. Scientists are confident sea levels will continue to rise through the end of this century and beyond. Where structures subject to scour are involved, the risk is especially grave, as disasters such as bridge collapses can ensue.
disneydining.com
First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering
Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
natureworldnews.com
Florida's Power Outages Affecting Over 1 Million Customers Could Last More Than a Week Following Hurricane Ian
Florida's power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian could last more than a week after the deadly, destructive storm wreaked havoc in the Sunshine State in recent days. This is according to local reports, which said that residents are still facing major flooding and will have to wait longer until power lines are fully restored.
Western States With Failing Economies vs. Western States With Thriving Economies
Nearly one in five Americans live in the Western states, according to Statista. They’re home to America’s largest mountain chain, largest desert, largest forest and — if you count Alaska and Hawaii, which the U.S. Census Bureau does — its longest stretch of coastline. Retirement at...
energyintel.com
Russian Majors Keep Targets But Challenges Grow
Russian oil producers remain committed to their strategic development plans despite sanctions against the country's economy and oil and gas sector. As the energy war escalates, Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine, while the two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast on...
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
deseret.com
Notre Dame restoration project is reported to be finished on the 5th anniversary of the fire
Notre Dame’s restoration project is set to be completed on the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the structure in April 2019. The current reopening date is planned to take place on April 15, 2024, exactly five years after the damage was done. In the spring of this...
iheart.com
Death Toll Rises As Devastating Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Continue
---- At least 67 people have died in Florida following Hurricane Ian's devastation last week, CNN reports. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission announced the first reported death in Hendry County on Sunday. CNN listed all 67 deaths by county, which are included below:. Lee County- 35 Charlotte County- 12 Collier...
