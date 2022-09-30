ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rocky Mount Telegram

High School Football: Gryphons end Bulldogs' win streak

Rocky Mount High School’s football team ended Nash Central’s three-game win streak and picked up its first Big East 2A/3A Conference victory in the process with a 16-7 triumph over the Bulldogs on Homecoming Thursday night at Gryphons Stadium. The Gryphons improved to 1-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall, while Nash Central dropped to 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall. Rocky Mount used a stout defense that allowed...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Salina Post

Trojans tussle with Tigers in final non-district test

After three consecutive weeks on the road, the Southeast of Saline Trojans will return to Gypsum for one final non-district test against the 3-1 Clay Center Tigers. Despite coming into this game ranked #1 in Class 2A, the Trojans will need to be on their A-game against a Clay Center squad whose only loss this year came at the hands of an undefeated 4A program.
GYPSUM, KS

