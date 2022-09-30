After three consecutive weeks on the road, the Southeast of Saline Trojans will return to Gypsum for one final non-district test against the 3-1 Clay Center Tigers. Despite coming into this game ranked #1 in Class 2A, the Trojans will need to be on their A-game against a Clay Center squad whose only loss this year came at the hands of an undefeated 4A program.

GYPSUM, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO