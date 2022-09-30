Read full article on original website
High School Football: Gryphons end Bulldogs' win streak
Rocky Mount High School’s football team ended Nash Central’s three-game win streak and picked up its first Big East 2A/3A Conference victory in the process with a 16-7 triumph over the Bulldogs on Homecoming Thursday night at Gryphons Stadium. The Gryphons improved to 1-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall, while Nash Central dropped to 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall. Rocky Mount used a stout defense that allowed...
Trojans tussle with Tigers in final non-district test
After three consecutive weeks on the road, the Southeast of Saline Trojans will return to Gypsum for one final non-district test against the 3-1 Clay Center Tigers. Despite coming into this game ranked #1 in Class 2A, the Trojans will need to be on their A-game against a Clay Center squad whose only loss this year came at the hands of an undefeated 4A program.
FRIDAY GLOW: BHS gridders set record for widest-ever margin; area roundup
It was a night to howl Friday at Custer Stadium — including the biggest margin of victory in Bartlesville High School varsity football history. Illuminated by the blazing home lights, the Bruins surged up and down the field to scorch the undermanned-but-gritty crew from U.S. Grant High School, 55-0. Seven different Bruins reached paydirt,...
Jenks volleyball team claims another hard-fought five-set win against Norman North
By Michael Kinney MUSTANG - To say the volleyball squads for Norman North and Jenks have some history would be an understatement. The two teams are just a year removed from playing in the finals of the 6A state championship tournament, with the Trojans coming out on top in five sets. With ...
