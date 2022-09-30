Triton Marine Mattresses were chosen to help build a system of living breakwaters in the Raritan Bay off the coast of Staten Island. When it comes to the myriad problems resulting from climate change, it’s difficult to overstate the gravity of the problems facing coastal communities worldwide. Coastal erosion costs roughly $500 million per year for property loss in the United States. Scientists are confident sea levels will continue to rise through the end of this century and beyond. Where structures subject to scour are involved, the risk is especially grave, as disasters such as bridge collapses can ensue.

