Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
cu-citizenaccess.org
Central Illinois police training for mental health cases questioned, involuntary commitment issues remain
Tisha Bryson has been shackled, hospitalized and shoved to the ground by central Illinois law enforcement officers more times than she can count while experiencing a mental health crisis. “I try not to hold grudges,” Bryson said, a resident of Hammond in Piatt County, about 40 miles southwest of Champaign....
An Illinois woman shares her story of heart complications
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — World Heart Day was Sept. 29, and one woman in Macon has dealt with heart complications literally her entire life. The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Trisha Songer of Macon was born in 1977 with a congenital heart defect, so she […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Violence Erupted at Pritzker Campaign Event in Charleston, IL. –
Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.
Herald & Review
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
WTHI
Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!. The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!. This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!. The fun doesn't...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
WAND TV
Former church pastor accepts plea agreement; pleads guilty to grooming
MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony. Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement
URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
Police still searching for suspect in Champaign shooting death
Champaign police say McPhearson was sitting outside an apartment complex along Kirby Avenue.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Regional Airport Director Alex Gale Suspended; Consultant Named Interim Director
(Above) Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners: Steve Foster, Craig Davidson, Chairman Jonathan Myers, Gardner Peck, and Joe Vincent. After about four hours in closed session, the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to suspend airport director Alex Gale for 45 days with pay, contingent upon meeting the requirements of the suspension.
Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
Habitat for Humanity opening ReStore in new location
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County is set to open its new ReStore this weekend after moving it to a new location. The ReStore is a home improvement resale shop that sells donated, gently-used furniture, applicances, cabinets, home accessories, building materials and more at discounted prices. Proceeds from the store provide […]
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
