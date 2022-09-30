ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

An Illinois woman shares her story of heart complications

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — World Heart Day was Sept. 29, and one woman in Macon has dealt with heart complications literally her entire life. The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Trisha Songer of Macon was born in 1977 with a congenital heart defect, so she […]
MACON, IL
WCIA

Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
TUSCOLA, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Violence Erupted at Pritzker Campaign Event in Charleston, IL. –

Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.
CHARLESTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says

DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
PANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November

Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Former church pastor accepts plea agreement; pleads guilty to grooming

MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony. Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
OREANA, IL
WCIA

Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement

URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Regional Airport Director Alex Gale Suspended; Consultant Named Interim Director

(Above) Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners: Steve Foster, Craig Davidson, Chairman Jonathan Myers, Gardner Peck, and Joe Vincent. After about four hours in closed session, the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to suspend airport director Alex Gale for 45 days with pay, contingent upon meeting the requirements of the suspension.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity opening ReStore in new location

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County is set to open its new ReStore this weekend after moving it to a new location. The ReStore is a home improvement resale shop that sells donated, gently-used furniture, applicances, cabinets, home accessories, building materials and more at discounted prices. Proceeds from the store provide […]
WTWO/WAWV

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL

