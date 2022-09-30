Read full article on original website
Related
northernexpress.com
Build a Scarecrow Family Fun Day
Just bring your own scarecrow attire & decorations. Scarecrow frames, burlap & straw will be provided. There will be cider & donuts on the Pavilion & a youth-oriented activity in the classroom. Register.
northernexpress.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
northernexpress.com
MoMITT, Mo’ Fun
Celebrate cycling (and running!) and more, Oct. 7-9 at MoMITT Bike Fest! Choose from six racing options at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City and enjoy an expo with a large beer garden, multiple food options, global bike brands, live music, and lots of family fun. Races include: The Black Chili XC, Dirty Des X, Shorty’s Blitz, Belgian Waffle Ride, Green Chili Super Junior, and Orange Pepper Push-Biker. For more info and to register, visit: momittbikefest.com.
northernexpress.com
The Fall Groove
Oct. 1-2 Fans of the blues will want to grab a ticket to Larry McCray, who brings his band and selections from his 2021 release Blues Without You to the Dennos Museum Center’s music series on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go early and explore the fabulous galleries with doors open at 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. For tickets and info: dennosmuseum.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
Max Lockwood & Eric O'Daly House Concert
$7-$15 Presented by Gopherwood Concerts at the home of Paul & Nancy Brown: 4320 E 46 Rd., Cadillac. Songwriter, vocalist & poet Max Lockwood channels the flair of Tom Petty, & brings elements of rock & roll, folk & pop. Eric O'Daly transforms himself to fit the wide-ranging styles of music he performs. His songs are rich & evocative.
northernexpress.com
Beer Cheer and Pumpkins on Parade
Friends, this is the weekend to be in Frankfort. First up is Frankfort Beer Week, which runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 8. Events include a Pints for Polio fundraiser (Oct. 3); a screening of the Michigan Brewers Guild Great Beer State documentary at the Garden Theater (Oct. 5); a chocolate and beer pairing workshop (Oct 4.) and brews and brushes workshop (Oct. 6) at Parkview Taproom; and the Stormtoberfest Party at Stormcloud Brewing (Oct. 8). But wait—there’s more! Also on Oct. 8 is the Fall Festival in Frankfort, which begins with the Giant Pumpkins Parade at 11am. (A “mutt march” dog parade happens concurrently for our canine friends!) At the end of the parade, you’ll find kids’ activities, live music, a cornhole tournament, and a beer tent with drinks from local beverage creators Stormcloud, St. Ambrose, and Iron Fish Distillery. Get details for both events at frankfort-elberta.com.
northernexpress.com
Fall on the Farm: What local farmers are harvesting and growing this season
Summer may be the peak tourism season, but for farmers, autumn brings long days toiling in the soil harvesting, preparing, packing, and even planting crops. Two local farms—9 Bean Rows and Lakeview Hill—provided us with some insight into what the autumnal harvest looks like, what their days consist of, and which produce to seek out at farmers markets this October.
northernexpress.com
The Perfect Pairing
It all starts with the soil and the crops, and whether the result is a collection of award-winning vineyards or a dedicated cohort of sustainable farms and artisanal purveyors, the Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsula wine trails are a particularly fitting venue for fine dining. This is where terroir meets table, to sublime effect. The wineries featured below take food seriously, both as an accompaniment to their vintages and as a nod to local and regional culinary arts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
Donuts, Pumpkin Patches, and Corn Mazes, Oh My!
Classic fall treats and activities for the whole family. The bittersweet transition from fall to summer has been made a little easier. The Farmers' Almanac has predicted a warmer-than-usual autumn for us northern Michiganders, and with a host of fun fall activities and our beautiful northern Michigan home as a backdrop, we’re excited to spend some time with loved ones outside. Dream up your Jack-O-Lantern designs, prepare your taste buds, and grab your scarf; we have some fall fun coming your way.
Comments / 0