Friends, this is the weekend to be in Frankfort. First up is Frankfort Beer Week, which runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 8. Events include a Pints for Polio fundraiser (Oct. 3); a screening of the Michigan Brewers Guild Great Beer State documentary at the Garden Theater (Oct. 5); a chocolate and beer pairing workshop (Oct 4.) and brews and brushes workshop (Oct. 6) at Parkview Taproom; and the Stormtoberfest Party at Stormcloud Brewing (Oct. 8). But wait—there’s more! Also on Oct. 8 is the Fall Festival in Frankfort, which begins with the Giant Pumpkins Parade at 11am. (A “mutt march” dog parade happens concurrently for our canine friends!) At the end of the parade, you’ll find kids’ activities, live music, a cornhole tournament, and a beer tent with drinks from local beverage creators Stormcloud, St. Ambrose, and Iron Fish Distillery. Get details for both events at frankfort-elberta.com.

FRANKFORT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO