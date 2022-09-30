Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, has released details on an early Saturday morning apartment house fire that has resulted in the death of two Paris residents. A call came into the Edgar County 911 Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. Saturday, October 1. The caller stated that the apartment structure was on fire and that she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment. Paris Police, Paris Fire Department, Vermilion Fire Department, and Paris Ambulance all responded to the call.

PARIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO