Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Hero for October is Jeannie Stream
Our Vermilion County Hero for October 2022 is Jeannie Stream of Rossville, IL. She is an EMT, business owner, and mother of 4. She was nominated by her youngest son, Jordan, who says that she goes above and beyond for her family and her community every day. Vermilion County Heroes...
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Effingham Radio
Authorities ID Three Killed In Christian County Crash
Authorities are identifying the three people killed in a crash this week in Christian County. The Christian County Coroner says Brian Callan, Keirsty Hughes, and Sarah Myers all died after a Freightliner grain truck collided with a Buick LeSabre Monday in rural Assumption. Callan was driving the truck, while the other two victims were riding in the Buick.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis And Montrose Firefighters Respond To Multi-Semi Accident On Westbound I-70
From The Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/27/2022 at 18:08 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded automatic aid to Montrose FPD to a reported two to three semi tractor trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 105 in the construction zone. Investigation by first arriving units from...
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Regional Airport Director Alex Gale Suspended; Consultant Named Interim Director
(Above) Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners: Steve Foster, Craig Davidson, Chairman Jonathan Myers, Gardner Peck, and Joe Vincent. After about four hours in closed session, the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to suspend airport director Alex Gale for 45 days with pay, contingent upon meeting the requirements of the suspension.
Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement
URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Violence Erupted at Pritzker Campaign Event in Charleston, IL. –
Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Two Deaths In Paris Apartment Fire –
Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, has released details on an early Saturday morning apartment house fire that has resulted in the death of two Paris residents. A call came into the Edgar County 911 Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. Saturday, October 1. The caller stated that the apartment structure was on fire and that she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment. Paris Police, Paris Fire Department, Vermilion Fire Department, and Paris Ambulance all responded to the call.
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
Effingham Radio
Teen Charged With Making Threat Against Pana High School
A 16-year-old Pana High School student is accused of making a threat against the school. Police say they learned about the threat made in a Snapchat post yesterday morning. Less than an hour later, the teenage suspect was arrested and later charged with Disorderly Conduct. The case remains under investigation.
WAND TV
Former church pastor accepts plea agreement; pleads guilty to grooming
MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony. Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
Effingham Radio
Electric Payment Scam Is Circulating Locally
Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said there’s a scam going around the area about electric bills. Heiens said there have been reports of phone calls from non-local numbers to Altamont residents, or “ghost calls.” The caller claims to be someone from the Altamont electric department talking about payments being late and that their service will be shut off if payment is not received.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department – Illegal Compensation? Fraudulent Documents? Illegal Meetings?
The Edgar County Health Department is once again plagued with financial malfeasance and disregard for the law. In 2013 and 2019, two employees were charged with theft of funds. We covered those events in the articles linked here and here. The County Health Department Board is appointed by the Edgar...
