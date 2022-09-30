ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wku.edu

WKU recognizes 2022 Family of the Year

As part of Parent and Family Weekend, the family of WKU senior Barrett Gray of Bowling Green was recognized as WKU’s 2022 Family of the Year. Gray, who is majoring in Finance, was joined by his parents, David and Robin Gray, and sister, Bailey Mattingly, on the field Saturday night at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
quicksie983.com

Hardin County Shredding & Text Updates

Hardin County Solid Waste Coordinator Stephanie Givens explains the shredding event that happens monthly at the county road department located at 501 Bacon Creek Road, Elizabethtown. Givens also talked about the county’s text updates available for citizens. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:13 — 11.9MB)
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed

Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
Education
WTVQ

Vine Grove unveils first-ever Narcan vending machine in Kentucky

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first-ever Narcan vending machine in Kentucky is now operating in a Hardin County city. The Vine Grove Police Department on Thursday unveiled the vending machine, which allows a person to retrieve one package (containing two doses) of Narcan for free. The package also comes with pamphlets outlining resources for addiction.
VINE GROVE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie

Melinda Hill and Kyle Roby with C.A.S.A. of Southern Central Kentucky talk to Allie about their 2022 Fall Bourbon Raffle!. Poppy and Matt Stephens visit North Warren Elementary School in today's edition of Poppy's Field Trip. Cool start, but much more pleasant later. Updated: 21 hours ago. Cool start, but...
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Cato Institute#Leadership Institute#Leadership Skills#Sli#Wku Human Resources#Senate
wkdzradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)

A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
PEMBROKE, KY
WBKO

Movie to be filmed in Glasgow next month

Melinda Hill and Kyle Roby with C.A.S.A. of Southern Central Kentucky talk to Allie about their 2022 Fall Bourbon Raffle!. Poppy and Matt Stephens visit North Warren Elementary School in today's edition of Poppy's Field Trip. Cool start, but much more pleasant later. Updated: 16 hours ago. Cool start, but...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Fort Campbell closes its gates following bomb threat

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - An alarm indicating a bomb threat went off just after midnight inside a barracks building on Fort Campbell. All gates closed to inbound and outbound traffic until approximately 2:45 a.m. when the alert was found to be a false alarm. Explosive ordnance disposal personnel from...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault

Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy