Rams vs. 49ers Gameday Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

By Bri Amaranthus
RamDigest
 4 days ago

A consistent Rams run game vs. San Francisco's stout defensive front will be a key to an LA victory.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of NFL action from Levi's Stadium in prime time on Monday night. This highly anticipated NFC Championship rematch is crucial in the tight NFC West divisional race.

The 49ers have the edge in recent success vs. the Rams, with a record of 6-1 over the last three seasons. However, LA won the game that mattered most - the NFC Title game in January.

LA has won back-to-back games to build back some momentum after the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Rams in Week 1. The Rams are the lone team in the division with a winning record through the first three games. The 49ers are fresh off a loss to the Denver Broncos, in which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense struggled mightily.

The Rams found some needed-success on the ground with running back Cam Akers in Week 3 . Akers totaled a team-high 12 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown in the win over Arizona. A consistent Rams run game vs. San Francisco's stout defensive front will be a key to an LA victory.

ROSTER MOVES : The Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve, signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster, activated receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad to the active roster and signed outside linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

ODDS: The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs vs. the 49ers.

GAME TIME: Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Aaron Donald after notching his 100th career sack :

"I was just playing, didn't think anything of it," Donald said. "Obviously, it's a blessing to accomplish something like that. In the moment, just playing the game and trying to help my team win."

Russell Wilson's late-game decisions brought back Super Bowl XLIX flashbacks for Richard Sherman

While leading the Indianapolis Colts 9-6 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, the Denver Broncos faced a 3rd-and-4 at Indy’s 13-yard line with 2:19 remaining in the game. The Colts had no timeouts, so with a first down, the Broncos could have clinched a win. Denver decided to put the ball in the hands of quarterback Russell Wilson and instead of attempting to just pick up a first, Wilson threw to the end zone, targeting fifth-string wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland with five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore in coverage.
Mr. CFB & Friends For Oct. 8

Welcome back to "Mr. CFB & Friends" where our panel of experts discuss the hot topics in college football. The College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape even though the first set of official rankings will not be released until Nov. 1 We will also look at the latest from the ...
Week Five Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: What To Watch For

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in week five. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will look to continue their three-game win streak while the Rams will look to get back on track after a deflating 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Night.
NFC Notes: George Kittle, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan isn’t concerned with TE George Kittle‘s lack of production and believes the more he works his way back physically the more productive he will be. “The more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices, the more he can get back in the routine,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “I think that stuff will take care of itself. The plays that went to him, I thought he did a good job on in the game. Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the run and the pass. We definitely want to get him the ball more, but it’s something we’re not that concerned about. We think it’ll take care of itself as we get going.”
