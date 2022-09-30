Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
Nature.com
A novel nomogram based on log odds of positive lymph nodes to predict survival for non-metastatic gallbladder adenocarcinoma after surgery
The prognosis of non-metastatic gallbladder adenocarcinoma (NM-GBA) patients is affected by the status of metastatic lymph nodes. The purpose of this study was to explore the prognostic value of the log odds of positive lymph nodes (LODDS) and develop a novel nomogram to predict the overall survival in NM-GBA patients. A total of 1035 patients confirmed to have NM-GBA were selected from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database and further divided into training and validation cohorts. The discrimination and calibration of the nomogram were evaluated using the concordance index (C-index), the area under the time-dependent receiver operating characteristic curve (time-dependent AUC), and calibration plots. The net benefits and clinical utility of the nomogram were quantified and compared with those of the 8th edition American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Tumor-Node-Metastasis (TNM) staging system using decision curve analysis (DCA), net reclassification index (NRI), and integrated discrimination improvement (IDI). The risk stratifications of the nomogram and the TNM-staging system were compared. LODDS showed the highest accuracy in predicting OS for NM-GBA. The C-index (0.730 for the training cohort and 0.746 for the validation cohort) and the time-dependent AUC (>"‰0.7) indicated the satisfactory discriminative ability of the nomogram. The calibration plots showed a high degree of consistency. The DCA, NRI, and IDI indicated that the nomogram performed significantly better than the TNM-staging (P"‰<"‰0.05). A novel LODDS-included nomogram was developed and validated to assist clinicians in evaluating the prognosis of NM-GBA patients.
Nature.com
Self-organization of an inhomogeneous memristive hardware for sequence learning
Learning is a fundamental componentÂ of creating intelligent machines. Biological intelligence orchestrates synaptic and neuronal learning at multiple time scales to self-organize populations of neurons for solving complex tasks. Inspired by this, we design and experimentally demonstrate an adaptive hardware architecture Memristive Self-organizing Spiking Recurrent Neural NetworkÂ (MEMSORN). MEMSORN incorporates resistive memory (RRAM) in its synapses and neurons which configure their state based on Hebbian and Homeostatic plasticity respectively. For the first time, we derive these plasticity rules directly from the statistical measurements of our fabricated RRAM-based neurons and synapses. These "technologically plausible" learning rules exploit the intrinsic variability of the devices and improve the accuracy of the network on a sequence learning task by 30%. Finally, we compare the performance of MEMSORN to a fully-randomly-set-up spikingÂ recurrent network on the same task, showing that self-organization improves the accuracy by more than 15%. This work demonstrates the importance of the device-circuit-algorithm co-design approach for implementing brain-inspired computing hardware.
Nature.com
Bias-free solar hydrogen production at 19.8"‰mA"‰cm using perovskite photocathode and lignocellulosic biomass
Solar hydrogen production is one of the ultimate technologies needed to realize a carbon-neutral, sustainable society. However, an energy-intensive water oxidation half-reaction together with the poor performance of conventional inorganic photocatalysts have been big hurdles for practical solar hydrogen production. Here we present a photoelectrochemical cell with a record high photocurrent density of 19.8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 for hydrogen production by utilizing a high-performance organic"“inorganic halide perovskite as a panchromatic absorber and lignocellulosic biomass as an alternative source of electrons working at lower potentials. In addition, value-added chemicals such as vanillin and acetovanillone are produced via the selective depolymerization of lignin in lignocellulosic biomass while cellulose remains close to intact for further utilization. This study paves the way to improve solar hydrogen productivity and simultaneously realize the effective use of lignocellulosic biomass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
A manually curated compendium of expression profiles for the microbial cell factory Corynebacterium glutamicum
Corynebacterium glutamicum is the major host for the industrial production of amino acids and has become one of the best studied model organisms in microbial biotechnology. Rational strain construction has led to an improvement of producer strains and to a variety of novel producer strains with a broad substrate and product spectrum. A key factor for the success of these approaches is detailed knowledge of transcriptional regulation in C. glutamicum. Here, we present a large compendium of 927 manually curated microarray-based transcriptional profiles for wild-type and engineered strains detecting genome-wide expression changes of the 3,047 annotated genes in response to various environmental conditions or in response to genetic modifications. The replicates within the 927 experiments were combined to 304 microarray sets ordered into six categories that were used for differential gene expression analysis. Hierarchical clustering confirmed that no outliers were present in the sets. The compendium provides a valuable resource for future fundamental and applied research with C. glutamicum and contributes to a systemic understanding of this microbial cell factory.
Nature.com
Metabolic, physiological and anatomical responses of soybean plants under water deficit and high temperature condition
Water deficit (WD) combined with high temperature (HT) is the major factor limiting agriculture worldwide, and it is predicted to become worse according to the current climate change scenario. It is thus important to understand how current cultivated crops respond to these stress conditions. Here we investigated how four soybean cultivars respond to WD and HT isolated or in combination at metabolic, physiological, and anatomical levels. The WD"‰+"‰HT increased the level of stress in soybean plants when compared to plants under well-watered (WW), WD, or HT conditions. WD"‰+"‰HT exacerbates the increases in ascorbate peroxidase activity, which was associated with the greater photosynthetic rate in two cultivars under WD"‰+"‰HT. The metabolic responses to WD"‰+"‰HT diverge substantially from plants under WW, WD, or HT conditions. Myo-inositol and maltose were identified as WD"‰+"‰HT biomarkers and were connected to subnetworks composed of catalase, amino acids, and both root and leaf osmotic potentials. Correlation-based network analyses highlight that the network heterogeneity increased and a higher integration among metabolic, physiological, and morphological nodes is observed under stress conditions. Beyond unveiling biochemical and metabolic WD"‰+"‰HT biomarkers, our results collectively highlight that the mechanisms behind the acclimation to WD"‰+"‰HT cannot be understood by investigating WD or HT stress separately.
Comments / 0