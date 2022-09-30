From an antiferromagnetic insulator to a strongly correlated metal in square-lattice MCl(pyrazine) coordination solids

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains
Traditional spectroscopy, by its very nature, characterizes physical system properties in the momentum and frequency domains. However, the most interesting and potentially practically useful quantum many-body effects emerge from local, short-time correlations. Here, using inelastic neutron scattering and methods of integrability, we experimentally observe and theoretically describe a local, coherent, long-lived, quasiperiodically oscillating magnetic state emerging out of the distillation of propagating excitations following a local quantum quench in a Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain. This "quantum wake" displays similarities to Floquet states, discrete time crystals and nonlinear Luttinger liquids. We also show how this technique reveals the non-commutativity of spin operators, and is thus a model-agnostic measure of a magnetic system's "quantumness."
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Nature.com
Emergent anisotropy in the Fulde"“Ferrell"“Larkin"“Ovchinnikov state
Exotic superconductivity is formed by unconventional electron pairing and exhibits various unique properties that cannot be explained by the basic theory. The Fulde"“Ferrell"“Larkin"“Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state is known as an exotic superconducting state in that the electron pairs have a finite center-of-mass momentum leading to a spatially modulated pattern of superconductivity. The spatial modulation endows the FFLO state with emergent anisotropy. However, the anisotropy has never been experimentally verified despite numerous efforts over the years. Here, we report detection of anisotropic acoustic responses depending on the sound propagation direction appearing above the Pauli limit. This anisotropy reveals that the two-dimensional FFLO state has a center-of-mass momentum parallel to the nesting vector on the Fermi surface. The present findings will facilitate our understanding of not only superconductivity in solids but also exotic pairings of various particles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nature.com
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
Nature.com
A Dataset of 3D Structural and Simulated Transport Properties of Complex Porous Media
Physical processes that occur within porous materials have wide-ranging applications including - but not limited to - carbon sequestration, battery technology, membranes, oil and gas, geothermal energy, nuclear waste disposal, water resource management. The equations that describe these physical processes have been studied extensively; however, approximating them numerically requires immense computational resources due to the complex behavior that arises from the geometrically-intricate solid boundary conditions in porous materials. Here, we introduce a new dataset of unprecedented scale and breadth, DRP-372: a catalog of 3D geometries, simulation results, and structural properties of samples hosted on the Digital Rocks Portal. The dataset includes 1736 flow and electrical simulation results on 217 samples, which required more than 500 core years of computation. This data can be used for many purposes, such as constructing empirical models, validating new simulation codes, and developing machine learning algorithms that closely match the extensive purely-physical simulation. This article offers a detailed description of the contents of the dataset including the data collection, simulation schemes, and data validation.
Nature.com
Synthesis and photophysical investigations of pyridine-pyrazolate bound boron(III) diaryl complexes
This study presents the design and synthetic pathway of unsymmetric ligands based on pyridine-pyrazolate scaffold with Donor"“Acceptor (D"“A) molecular arrays and their boron complexes to achieve a large Stokes shift. Intermolecular charge transfer (ICT) triggered by the uneven molecular charge distribution from electronically dense pyrazolate (donor) part of the ligands to electron-deficient boron centre (acceptor) resulted in a mega Stokes shift up to 263Â nm for selected compounds while retaining the characteristic quantum efficiency and chemical stability. The photophysical properties of derivatization of pyrazolate group in the pyridine-pyrazolate scaffold of diaryl boron complexes were explored based on UV"“Visible, steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy. An interesting dual emission along with quenching behaviour was also observed for 2-(6-methoxynaphthelene) 5-(2-pyridyl) pyrazolate boron complex (P5) due to the formation of a twisted intermolecular charge transfer (TICT) state from a locally excited (LE) state rendering it a potential candidate for sensing applications based on H-Bond quenching. In addition, the extended excited state lifetime of the reported compounds compared to classical boron-dipyrromethene (BODIPY) makes them suitable as potential probes for analytical applications requiring a longer excited state lifetime.
Nature.com
Protist impacts on marine cyanovirocell metabolism
The fate of oceanic carbon and nutrients depends on interactions between viruses, prokaryotes, and unicellular eukaryotes (protists) in a highly interconnected planktonic food web. To date, few controlled mechanistic studies of these interactions exist, and where they do, they are largely pairwise, focusing either on viral infection (i.e., virocells) or protist predation. Here we studied population-level responses of Synechococcus cyanobacterial virocells (i.e., cyanovirocells) to the protist Oxyrrhis marina using transcriptomics, endo- and exo-metabolomics, photosynthetic efficiency measurements, and microscopy. Protist presence had no measurable impact on Synechococcus transcripts or endometabolites. The cyanovirocells alone had a smaller intracellular transcriptional and metabolic response than cyanovirocells co-cultured with protists, displaying known patterns of virus-mediated metabolic reprogramming while releasing diverse exometabolites during infection. When protists were added, several exometabolites disappeared, suggesting microbial consumption. In addition, the intracellular cyanovirocell impact was largest, with 4.5- and 10-fold more host transcripts and endometabolites, respectively, responding to protists, especially those involved in resource and energy production. Physiologically, photosynthetic efficiency also increased, and together with the transcriptomics and metabolomics findings suggest that cyanovirocell metabolic demand is highest when protists are present. These data illustrate cyanovirocell responses to protist presence that are not yet considered when linking microbial physiology to global-scale biogeochemical processes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Higher off-target amplicon detection rate in MiSeq v3 compared to v2 reagent kits in the context of 16S-rRNA-sequencing
One of the most widely used techniques in microbiota research is 16S-rRNA-sequencing. Several laboratory processes have been shown to impact sequencing results, especially in low biomass samples. Low biomass samples are prone to off-target amplification, where instead of bacterial DNA, host DNA is erroneously amplified. Knowledge on the laboratory processes influencing off-target amplification and detection is however scarce. We here expand on previous findings by demonstrating that off-target amplification is not limited to invasive biopsy samples, but is also an issue in low bacterial biomass respiratory (mucosal) samples, especially when below 0.3Â pg/Î¼L. We show that off-target amplification can partly be mitigated by using gel-based library purification methods. Importantly, we report a higher off-target amplicon detection rate when using MiSeq reagent kit v3 compared to v2 (mean 13.3% vs 0.1% off-target reads/sample, respectively), possibly as a result of differences in reagents or sequencing recipes. However, since after bioinformatic removal of off-target reads, MiSeq reagent kit v3 still results in a twofold higher number of reads when compared to v2, v3 is still preferred over v2. Together, these results add to the growing knowledge base on off-target amplification and detection, allowing researchers to anticipate this problem in 16S-rRNA-based microbiome studies involving lowÂ biomass samples.
Nature.com
Chip-scale high-peak-power semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser
Compact lasers capable of producing kilowatt class peak power are highly desirable for applications in various fields, including laser remote sensing, laser micromachining, and biomedical photonics. In this paper, we propose a high-peak-power chip-scale semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser in which two cavities are optically coupled at the solid-state laser gain medium. The first cavity is for the intra-pumping of ytterbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Yb:YAG) with an electrically driven indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) quantum well, and the second cavity consists of Yb:YAG and chromium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Cr:YAG) for passive Q-switching. The proposed laser produces pulses as short as 450"‰ps, and an estimated peak power of 57.0"‰kW with a laser chip dimension of 1"‰mm3. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first monolithic integration of semiconductor and solid-state laser gain mediums to realize a compact high-peak-power laser.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Modeling of ultrafast X-ray induced magnetization dynamics in magnetic multilayer systems
In this work, we report on modeling results obtained with our recently developed simulation tool enabling nanoscopic description of electronic processes in X-ray irradiated ferromagnetic materials. With this tool, we have studied the response of Co/Pt multilayer system irradiated by an ultrafast extreme ultraviolet pulse at the M-edge of Co (photon energy"‰~60"‰eV). It was previously investigated experimentally at the FERMI free-electron-laser facility, using the magnetic small-angle X-ray scattering technique. Our simulations show that the magnetic scattering signal from cobalt decreases on femtosecond timescales due to electronic excitation, relaxation, and transport processes both in the cobalt and in the platinum layers, following the trend observed in the experimental data. The confirmation of the predominant role of electronic processes for X-ray induced demagnetization in the regime below the structural damage threshold is a step toward quantitative control and manipulation of X-ray induced magnetic processes on femtosecond timescales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Corrugation-driven symmetry breaking in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene
The discovery of unconventional superconductivity in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (tBLG) supported the twist-angle-induced flat band structure predictions made a decade earlier. Numerous physical properties have since been linked to the interlayer twist angle using the flat band prediction as a guideline. However, some key observations like the nematic phase and striped charge order behind the superconductivity are missing in this initial model. Here we show that a thermodynamically stable large out-of-plane displacement, or corrugation of the bilayer, induced by the interlayer twist, demonstrates partially filled states of the flat band structure, accompanied by a broken symmetry, in the magic-angle regime and the presence of symmetry breaking associated with the superconductivity in tBLG. The distinction between low and high corrugation can also explain the observed evolution of the vibrational spectra of tBLG as a function of twist angle. Our observation that large out-of-plane deformation modes enable partial filling of states near the Fermi energy may lead to a strategy for offsetting the effects of disorder in the local twist angle, which suppresses unconventional superconductivity and correlated insulator behavior in magic-angle tBLG.
Nature.com
Manipulation of time-dependent multicolour evolution of X-ray excited afterglow in lanthanide-doped fluoride nanoparticles
External manipulation of emission colour is of significance for scientific research and applications, however, the general stimulus-responsive colour modulation method requires both stringent control of microstructures and continously adjustment of particular stimuli conditions. Here, we introduce pathways to manipulate the kinetics of time evolution of both intensity and spectral characteristics of X-ray excited afterglow (XEA) by regioselective doping of lanthanide activators in core-shell nanostructures. Our work reported here reveals the following phenomena: 1. The XEA intensities of multiple lanthanide activators are significantly enhanced via incorporating interstitial Na+ ions inside the nanocrystal structure. 2. The XEA intensities of activators exhibit diverse decay rates in the core and the shell and can largely be tuned separately, which enables us to realize a series of core@shell NPs featuring distinct time-dependent afterglow colour evolution. 3. A core/multi-shell NP structure can be designed to simultaneously generate afterglow, upconversion and downshifting to realize multimode time-dependent multicolour evolutions. These findings can promote the development of superior XEA and plentiful spectral manipulation, opening up a broad range of applications ranging from multiplexed biosensing, to high-capacity information encryption, to multidimensional displays and to multifunctional optoelectronic devices.
Nature.com
Enamel defects in Acp4 mice and human ACP4 mutations
Human ACP4 (OMIM*606362) encodes a transmembrane protein that belongs to histidine acid phosphatase (ACP) family. Recessive mutations in ACP4 cause non-syndromic hypoplastic amelogenesis imperfecta (AI1J, OMIM#617297). While ACP activity has long been detected in developing teeth, its functions during tooth development and the pathogenesis of ACP4-associated AI remain largely unknown. Here, we characterized 2 AI1J families and identified a novel ACP4 disease-causing mutation: c.774_775del, p.Gly260Aspfs*29. To investigate the role of ACP4 during amelogenesis, we generated and characterized Acp4R110C mice that carry the p.(Arg110Cys) loss-of-function mutation. Mouse Acp4 expression was the strongest at secretory stage ameloblasts, and the protein localized primarily at Tomes' processes. While Acp4 heterozygous (Acp4+/R110C) mice showed no phenotypes, incisors and molars of homozygous (Acp4R110C/R110C) mice exhibited a thin layer of aplastic enamel with numerous ectopic mineralized nodules. Acp4R110C/R110C ameloblasts appeared normal initially but underwent pathology at mid-way of secretory stage. Ultrastructurally, sporadic enamel ribbons grew on mineralized dentin but failed to elongate, and aberrant needle-like crystals formed instead. Globs of organic matrix accumulated by the distal membranes of defective Tomes' processes. These results demonstrated a critical role for ACP4 in appositional growth of dental enamel probably by processing and regulating enamel matrix proteins around mineralization front apparatus.
Nature.com
A manually curated compendium of expression profiles for the microbial cell factory Corynebacterium glutamicum
Corynebacterium glutamicum is the major host for the industrial production of amino acids and has become one of the best studied model organisms in microbial biotechnology. Rational strain construction has led to an improvement of producer strains and to a variety of novel producer strains with a broad substrate and product spectrum. A key factor for the success of these approaches is detailed knowledge of transcriptional regulation in C. glutamicum. Here, we present a large compendium of 927 manually curated microarray-based transcriptional profiles for wild-type and engineered strains detecting genome-wide expression changes of the 3,047 annotated genes in response to various environmental conditions or in response to genetic modifications. The replicates within the 927 experiments were combined to 304 microarray sets ordered into six categories that were used for differential gene expression analysis. Hierarchical clustering confirmed that no outliers were present in the sets. The compendium provides a valuable resource for future fundamental and applied research with C. glutamicum and contributes to a systemic understanding of this microbial cell factory.
Nature.com
Cell-free protein crystallization for nanocrystal structure determination
In-cell protein crystallization (ICPC) has been investigated as a technique to support the advancement of structural biology because it does not require protein purification and a complicated crystallization process. However, only a few protein structures have been reported because these crystals formed incidentally in living cells and are insufficient in size and quality for structure analysis. Here, we have developed a cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method, which involves direct protein crystallization using cell-free protein synthesis. We have succeeded in crystallization and structure determination of nano-sized polyhedra crystal (PhC) at a high resolution of 1.80Â Ã…. Furthermore, nanocrystals were synthesized at a reaction scale of only 20 Î¼L using the dialysis method, enabling structural analysis at a resolution of 1.95Â Ã…. To further demonstrate the potential of CFPC, we attempted to determine the structure of crystalline inclusion protein A (CipA), whose structure had not yet been determined. We added chemical reagents as a twinning inhibitor to the CFPC solution, which enabled us to determine the structure of CipA at 2.11Â Ã… resolution. This technology greatly expands the high-throughput structure determination method of unstable, low-yield, fusion, and substrate-biding proteins that have been difficult to analyze with conventional methods.
Nature.com
Leveraging network structure in nonlinear control
Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last twenty years, dynamic modeling of biomolecular networks has exploded in popularity. Many of the classical tools for understanding dynamical systems are unwieldy in the highly nonlinear, poorly constrained, high-dimensional systems that often arise from these modeling efforts. Understanding complex biological systems is greatly facilitated by purpose-built methods that leverage common features of such models, such as local monotonicity, interaction graph sparsity, and sigmoidal kinetics. Here, we review methods for controlling the systems of ordinary differential equations used to model biomolecular networks. We focus on methods that make use of the structure of the network of interactions to help inform, which variables to target for control, and highlight the computational and experimental advantages of such approaches. We also discuss the importance of nonperturbative methods in biomedical and experimental molecular biology applications, where finely tuned interventions can be difficult to implement. It is well known that feedback loops, and positive feedback loops in particular, play a major determining role in the dynamics of biomolecular networks. In many of the methods we cover here, control over system trajectories is realized by overriding the behavior of key feedback loops.
Nature.com
Wien effect in interfacial water dissociation through proton-permeable graphene electrodes
Strong electric fields can accelerate molecular dissociation reactions. The phenomenon known as the Wien effect was previously observed using high-voltage electrolysis cells that produced fields of about 107 V mâˆ’1, sufficient to accelerate the dissociation of weakly bound molecules (e.g., organics and weak electrolytes). The observation of the Wien effect for the common case of water dissociation (H2O \(\leftrightarrows\) H+"‰+"‰OHâˆ’) has remained elusive. Here we study the dissociation of interfacial water adjacent to proton-permeable graphene electrodes and observe strong acceleration of the reaction in fields reaching above 108"‰V"‰mâˆ’1. The use of graphene electrodes allows measuring the proton currents arising exclusively from the dissociation of interfacial water, while the electric field driving the reaction is monitored through the carrier density induced in graphene by the same field. The observed exponential increase in proton currents is in quantitative agreement with Onsager's theory. Our results also demonstrate that graphene electrodes can be valuable for the investigation of various interfacial phenomena involving proton transport.
Nature.com
Emergent topological states via digital (001) oxide superlattices
Oxide heterostructures exhibit many intriguing properties. Here we provide design principles for inducing multiple topological states in (001) (AMO3)1/(\(AM^{\prime}\)O3)1 oxide superlattices. Aided by first-principles calculations and model analysis, we show that a (SrMO3)1/(Sr\(M^{\prime}\)O3)1 superlattice (M = Nb, Ta and \(M^{\prime}\) = Rh, Ir) is a strong topological insulator with Z2 index (1;001). More remarkably, a (SrMoO3)1/(SrIrO3)1 superlattice exhibits multiple coexisting topological insulator (TI) and topological Dirac semi-metal (TDS) states. The TDS state has a pair of type-II Dirac points near the Fermi level and symmetry-protected Dirac node lines. The surface TDS Dirac cone is sandwiched by two surface TI Dirac cones in the energy-momentum space. The non-trivial topological properties arise from the band inversion between d orbitals of two dissimilar transition metal atoms and a particular parity property of (001) superlattice geometry. Our work demonstrates how to induce non-trivial topological states in (001) perovskite oxide heterostructures by rational design.
Comments / 0