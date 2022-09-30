ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NY

montpelierbridge.org

“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building

Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police release new information in spate downtown crimes

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department released a slew of new information regarding a series of crimes that recently took place in the City Center Area, including three robberies and an attempted murder incident. UVM student assault and robbery. Officials said they now have more information regarding a...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn

ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
ESSEX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89

Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

School threat in Jericho

JERICHO — Police are investigating a threat made at a school in Jericho yesterday. Authorities were notified of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Mount Mansfield Union High School on Browns Trace Road. Police responded and coordinated with school officials and community resources as...
JERICHO, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Dannemora teen charged for alleged $9K+ theft

DANNEMORA | Authorities believe a local teen stole more than $9,500 in merchandise and money while working at the Family Dollar on Route 374. New York State Police arrested the unidentified 18-year-old from Dannemora Sept. 27 for third-degree grand larceny. Troopers were alerted to her alleged theft scheme Sept. 9...
DANNEMORA, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond

RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Former Winooski cop avoids jail in domestic abuse case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days before he was set to go to trial, a former Winooski Police officer Thursday accepted a plea deal in a 2019 domestic abuse case. Authorities said Christopher Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, including threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.
WINOOSKI, VT
mymalonetelegram.com

Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022

MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police responded to a gunfire incident at City Hall Park in Burlington on Wednesday night at 7:14 p.m. Burlington Police believe a male suspect parked a white truck on College Street, then got out and approached the male victim at the park. Police said the suspect and victim exchanged words and that's when the suspect took out a gun and shot it three times. No one was hit. The suspect got back into his car and got away before officers got there.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burglary in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

ATV involved in fatal crash was stolen from Williston dealership, police say

SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A police investigation has revealed that an all-terrain vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Sheffield earlier this month was one of two stolen from a dealership in Williston. Vermont State Police said that further investigation into the fatal crash that left 19-year-old Samantha Henderson dead...

