Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Police issue amber alert for missing 16-year-old
PLATTSBURGH, NY – A 16-year-old foster child has gone missing in the area of Plattsburgh...
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
Judge denies release to suspect in Danville slaying case
Berk Eratay is accused of murder for hire in connection with the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police release new information in spate downtown crimes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department released a slew of new information regarding a series of crimes that recently took place in the City Center Area, including three robberies and an attempted murder incident. UVM student assault and robbery. Officials said they now have more information regarding a...
mynbc5.com
Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn
ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
IN THIS ARTICLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89
Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
newportdispatch.com
School threat in Jericho
JERICHO — Police are investigating a threat made at a school in Jericho yesterday. Authorities were notified of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Mount Mansfield Union High School on Browns Trace Road. Police responded and coordinated with school officials and community resources as...
suncommunitynews.com
Dannemora teen charged for alleged $9K+ theft
DANNEMORA | Authorities believe a local teen stole more than $9,500 in merchandise and money while working at the Family Dollar on Route 374. New York State Police arrested the unidentified 18-year-old from Dannemora Sept. 27 for third-degree grand larceny. Troopers were alerted to her alleged theft scheme Sept. 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
WCAX
Former Winooski cop avoids jail in domestic abuse case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days before he was set to go to trial, a former Winooski Police officer Thursday accepted a plea deal in a 2019 domestic abuse case. Authorities said Christopher Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, including threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident downtown
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police responded to a gunfire incident at City Hall Park in Burlington on Wednesday night at 7:14 p.m. Burlington Police believe a male suspect parked a white truck on College Street, then got out and approached the male victim at the park. Police said the suspect and victim exchanged words and that's when the suspect took out a gun and shot it three times. No one was hit. The suspect got back into his car and got away before officers got there.
newportdispatch.com
Burglary in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
mynbc5.com
ATV involved in fatal crash was stolen from Williston dealership, police say
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A police investigation has revealed that an all-terrain vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Sheffield earlier this month was one of two stolen from a dealership in Williston. Vermont State Police said that further investigation into the fatal crash that left 19-year-old Samantha Henderson dead...
Comments / 2