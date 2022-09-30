Read full article on original website
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Chip-scale high-peak-power semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser
Compact lasers capable of producing kilowatt class peak power are highly desirable for applications in various fields, including laser remote sensing, laser micromachining, and biomedical photonics. In this paper, we propose a high-peak-power chip-scale semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser in which two cavities are optically coupled at the solid-state laser gain medium. The first cavity is for the intra-pumping of ytterbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Yb:YAG) with an electrically driven indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) quantum well, and the second cavity consists of Yb:YAG and chromium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Cr:YAG) for passive Q-switching. The proposed laser produces pulses as short as 450"‰ps, and an estimated peak power of 57.0"‰kW with a laser chip dimension of 1"‰mm3. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first monolithic integration of semiconductor and solid-state laser gain mediums to realize a compact high-peak-power laser.
Tracking moving objects through scattering media via speckle correlations
Scattering can rapidly degrade our ability to form an optical image, to the point where only speckle-like patterns can be measured. Truly non-invasive imaging through a strongly scattering obstacle is difficult, and usually reliant on a computationally intensive numerical reconstruction. In this work we show that, by combining the cross-correlations of the measured speckle pattern at different times, it is possible to track a moving object with minimal computational effort and over a large field of view.
Manipulation of time-dependent multicolour evolution of X-ray excited afterglow in lanthanide-doped fluoride nanoparticles
External manipulation of emission colour is of significance for scientific research and applications, however, the general stimulus-responsive colour modulation method requires both stringent control of microstructures and continously adjustment of particular stimuli conditions. Here, we introduce pathways to manipulate the kinetics of time evolution of both intensity and spectral characteristics of X-ray excited afterglow (XEA) by regioselective doping of lanthanide activators in core-shell nanostructures. Our work reported here reveals the following phenomena: 1. The XEA intensities of multiple lanthanide activators are significantly enhanced via incorporating interstitial Na+ ions inside the nanocrystal structure. 2. The XEA intensities of activators exhibit diverse decay rates in the core and the shell and can largely be tuned separately, which enables us to realize a series of core@shell NPs featuring distinct time-dependent afterglow colour evolution. 3. A core/multi-shell NP structure can be designed to simultaneously generate afterglow, upconversion and downshifting to realize multimode time-dependent multicolour evolutions. These findings can promote the development of superior XEA and plentiful spectral manipulation, opening up a broad range of applications ranging from multiplexed biosensing, to high-capacity information encryption, to multidimensional displays and to multifunctional optoelectronic devices.
A manually curated compendium of expression profiles for the microbial cell factory Corynebacterium glutamicum
Corynebacterium glutamicum is the major host for the industrial production of amino acids and has become one of the best studied model organisms in microbial biotechnology. Rational strain construction has led to an improvement of producer strains and to a variety of novel producer strains with a broad substrate and product spectrum. A key factor for the success of these approaches is detailed knowledge of transcriptional regulation in C. glutamicum. Here, we present a large compendium of 927 manually curated microarray-based transcriptional profiles for wild-type and engineered strains detecting genome-wide expression changes of the 3,047 annotated genes in response to various environmental conditions or in response to genetic modifications. The replicates within the 927 experiments were combined to 304 microarray sets ordered into six categories that were used for differential gene expression analysis. Hierarchical clustering confirmed that no outliers were present in the sets. The compendium provides a valuable resource for future fundamental and applied research with C. glutamicum and contributes to a systemic understanding of this microbial cell factory.
Emergent topological states via digital (001) oxide superlattices
Oxide heterostructures exhibit many intriguing properties. Here we provide design principles for inducing multiple topological states in (001) (AMO3)1/(\(AM^{\prime}\)O3)1 oxide superlattices. Aided by first-principles calculations and model analysis, we show that a (SrMO3)1/(Sr\(M^{\prime}\)O3)1 superlattice (M = Nb, Ta and \(M^{\prime}\) = Rh, Ir) is a strong topological insulator with Z2 index (1;001). More remarkably, a (SrMoO3)1/(SrIrO3)1 superlattice exhibits multiple coexisting topological insulator (TI) and topological Dirac semi-metal (TDS) states. The TDS state has a pair of type-II Dirac points near the Fermi level and symmetry-protected Dirac node lines. The surface TDS Dirac cone is sandwiched by two surface TI Dirac cones in the energy-momentum space. The non-trivial topological properties arise from the band inversion between d orbitals of two dissimilar transition metal atoms and a particular parity property of (001) superlattice geometry. Our work demonstrates how to induce non-trivial topological states in (001) perovskite oxide heterostructures by rational design.
Wiggling toward bio-inspired machine intelligence | MIT News
Juncal Arbelaiz Mugica is a native of Spain, where octopus is a common menu item. However, Arbelaiz appreciates octopus and similar creatures in a different way, with her research into soft-robotics theory. More than half of an octopus’ nerves are distributed through its eight arms, each of which has some...
Modeling of ultrafast X-ray induced magnetization dynamics in magnetic multilayer systems
In this work, we report on modeling results obtained with our recently developed simulation tool enabling nanoscopic description of electronic processes in X-ray irradiated ferromagnetic materials. With this tool, we have studied the response of Co/Pt multilayer system irradiated by an ultrafast extreme ultraviolet pulse at the M-edge of Co (photon energy"‰~60"‰eV). It was previously investigated experimentally at the FERMI free-electron-laser facility, using the magnetic small-angle X-ray scattering technique. Our simulations show that the magnetic scattering signal from cobalt decreases on femtosecond timescales due to electronic excitation, relaxation, and transport processes both in the cobalt and in the platinum layers, following the trend observed in the experimental data. The confirmation of the predominant role of electronic processes for X-ray induced demagnetization in the regime below the structural damage threshold is a step toward quantitative control and manipulation of X-ray induced magnetic processes on femtosecond timescales.
Control of spin current and antiferromagnetic moments via topological surface state
Antiferromagnetic materials, which have ordered but alternating magnetic moments, exhibit fast spin dynamics and produce negligible stray fields, and could be used to build high-density, high-speed memory devices with low power consumption. However, the efficient electrical detection and manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments is challenging. Here we show that the spin current and antiferromagnetic moments in the topological insulator/antiferromagnetic insulator bilayer (Bi,Sb)2Te3/Î±-Fe2O3 can be controlled via topological surface states. In particular, the orientation of the antiferromagnetic moments in Î±-Fe2O3 can modulate the spin current reflection at the bilayer interface. In turn, the spin current can control the moment rotation in the antiferromagnetic insulator by means of a giant spin"“orbit torque generated by the topological surface state. The required threshold switching current density is 3.5"‰Ã—"‰106"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at room temperature, which is one order of magnitude smaller than that required in heavy-metal/antiferromagnetic insulator systems.
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Enamel defects in Acp4 mice and human ACP4 mutations
Human ACP4 (OMIM*606362) encodes a transmembrane protein that belongs to histidine acid phosphatase (ACP) family. Recessive mutations in ACP4 cause non-syndromic hypoplastic amelogenesis imperfecta (AI1J, OMIM#617297). While ACP activity has long been detected in developing teeth, its functions during tooth development and the pathogenesis of ACP4-associated AI remain largely unknown. Here, we characterized 2 AI1J families and identified a novel ACP4 disease-causing mutation: c.774_775del, p.Gly260Aspfs*29. To investigate the role of ACP4 during amelogenesis, we generated and characterized Acp4R110C mice that carry the p.(Arg110Cys) loss-of-function mutation. Mouse Acp4 expression was the strongest at secretory stage ameloblasts, and the protein localized primarily at Tomes' processes. While Acp4 heterozygous (Acp4+/R110C) mice showed no phenotypes, incisors and molars of homozygous (Acp4R110C/R110C) mice exhibited a thin layer of aplastic enamel with numerous ectopic mineralized nodules. Acp4R110C/R110C ameloblasts appeared normal initially but underwent pathology at mid-way of secretory stage. Ultrastructurally, sporadic enamel ribbons grew on mineralized dentin but failed to elongate, and aberrant needle-like crystals formed instead. Globs of organic matrix accumulated by the distal membranes of defective Tomes' processes. These results demonstrated a critical role for ACP4 in appositional growth of dental enamel probably by processing and regulating enamel matrix proteins around mineralization front apparatus.
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
Self-organization of an inhomogeneous memristive hardware for sequence learning
Learning is a fundamental componentÂ of creating intelligent machines. Biological intelligence orchestrates synaptic and neuronal learning at multiple time scales to self-organize populations of neurons for solving complex tasks. Inspired by this, we design and experimentally demonstrate an adaptive hardware architecture Memristive Self-organizing Spiking Recurrent Neural NetworkÂ (MEMSORN). MEMSORN incorporates resistive memory (RRAM) in its synapses and neurons which configure their state based on Hebbian and Homeostatic plasticity respectively. For the first time, we derive these plasticity rules directly from the statistical measurements of our fabricated RRAM-based neurons and synapses. These "technologically plausible" learning rules exploit the intrinsic variability of the devices and improve the accuracy of the network on a sequence learning task by 30%. Finally, we compare the performance of MEMSORN to a fully-randomly-set-up spikingÂ recurrent network on the same task, showing that self-organization improves the accuracy by more than 15%. This work demonstrates the importance of the device-circuit-algorithm co-design approach for implementing brain-inspired computing hardware.
HSC70 mediated autophagic degradation of oxidized PRL2 is responsible for osteoclastogenesis and inflammatory bone destruction
Inflammation leads to systemic osteoporosis or local bone destruction, however, the underlying molecular mechanisms are still poorly understood. In this study, we report that PRL2 is a negative regulator of osteoclastogenesis and bone absorption. Mice with PRL2 deficiency exhibit a decrease in bone volume and an increase in osteoclast numbers. PRL2 negatively regulates RANKL-induced reactive oxygen species production through the activation of RAC1, thus PRL2 deficient osteoclast precursors have both increased osteoclast differentiation ability and bone resorptive capacity. During inflammation, oxidized PRL2 is a selected substrate of HSC70 and conditions of oxidative stress trigger rapid degradation of PRL2 by HSC70 mediated endosomal microautophagy and chaperone-mediated autophagy. Ablation of PRL2 in mouse models of inflammatory bone disease leads to an increase in the number of osteoclasts and exacerbation of bone damage. Moreover, reduced PRL2 protein levels in peripheral myeloid cells are highly correlated with bone destruction in a mouse arthritis model and in human rheumatoid arthritis, while the autophagy inhibitor hydroxychloroquine blocked inflammation-induced PRL2 degradation and bone destruction in vivo. Therefore, our findings identify PRL2 as a new regulator in osteoimmunity, providing a link between inflammation and osteoporosis. As such, PRL2 is a potential therapeutic target for inflammatory bone disease and inhibition of HSC70 mediated autophagic degradation of PRL2 may offer new therapeutic tools for the treatment of inflammatory bone disease.
CRISPR-based kinome-screening revealed MINK1 as a druggable player to rewire 5FU-resistance in OSCC through AKT/MDM2/p53 axis
Cisplatin, 5FU and docetaxel (TPF) are the most common chemotherapy regimen used for advanced OSCC. However, many cancer patients experience relapse, continued tumor growth, and spread due to drug resistance, which leads to treatment failure and metastatic disease. Here, using a CRISPR/Cas9 based kinome knockout screening, Misshapen-like kinase 1 (MINK1) is identified as an important mediator of 5FU resistance in OSCC. Analysis of clinical samples demonstrated significantly higher MINK1 expression in the tumor tissues of chemotherapy non-responders as compared to chemotherapy responders. The nude mice and zebrafish xenograft experiments indicate that knocking out MINK1 restores 5FU mediated cell death in chemoresistant OSCC. An antibody based phosphorylation array screen revealed MINK1 as a negative regulator of p53. Mechanistically, MINK1 modulates AKT phosphorylation at Ser473, which enables p-MDM2 (Ser 166) mediated degradation of p53. We also identified lestaurtinib as a potent inhibitor of MINK1 kinase activity. The patient derived TPF resistant cell based xenograft data suggest that lestaurtinib restores 5FU sensitivity and facilitates a significant reduction of tumor burden. Overall, our study suggests that MINK1 is a major driver of 5FU resistance in OSCC. The novel combination of MINK1 inhibitor lestaurtinib and 5FU needs further clinical investigation in advanced OSCC.
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022
In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about its Live Sinter software, Sinterit will discuss optimizing AM costs with powder management, HP is holding a webinar in addition to a tour of its MJF technology in San Diego, and more. Read on for all the details!
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Spent media analysis suggests cultivated meat media will require species and cell type optimization
Cell culture media design is perhaps the most significant hurdle currently facing the commercialization of cultivated meat as an alternative source of dietary protein. Since media optimization for a specific culture system requires a significant amount of effort and investment, a major question remaining is whether media formulations can be easily shared across multiple production schemes for cells of different species and lineages. Here, we perform spent medium analysis to compare the specific nutrient utilization of primary embryonic chicken muscle precursor cells and fibroblasts to the murine C2C12 myoblast cell line. We demonstrate that these related cell types have significantly different nutrient utilization patterns collectively and on a per-cell basis, and that many components of conventional media do not appear to be depleted by the cells. Namely, glucose was not consumed as rapidly nor as completely by the chicken muscle precursors compared to other cells overall, and there were significant differences in specific consumption rates for several other key nutrients over the first day of culture. Ultimately, our results indicate that no one medium is likely ideal and cost effective to culture multiple cell types and that novel methods to streamline media optimization efforts will be important for the industry to develop.
