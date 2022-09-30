Read full article on original website
Free community and family presentation coming
YORK – A free community and family presentation will be held at the York Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The focus of the presentation will be: play-based learning, impact of screen time, school readiness and challenging behaviors. YPS is bringing Cari Ebert to York for this presentation. She is a nationally recognized speaker and early childhood specialist. In this presentation, she will examine the importance of play-based learning for young children with developing brains and bodies. The presentation will be from 6-8 p.m. A free meal will be provided, as well as free childcare. The pizza meal will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the elementary school lunchroom. The free childcare will be provided by YHS FFA from 6-8 p.m.
Palmer management after harvest and finishing replant corn
Upcoming EventsOct. 5: Beef Quality Assurance & Transport Training, 10 a.m. — Noon, Fairgrounds, Geneva, RSVP: https://bqa.unl.edu/training-events. Oct.7: Farm Energy Management: Strategies to save on demand charges, 11 a.m., RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/v3xw. People are also reading…. Oct. 14: Farm Energy Management: Strategies to save on power factor charges, 11 a.m.,...
A farm in service to the Lord and life
BRADSHAW – The first-generation, German immigrant farmer, Edwin Heinze, had a plan. He headed to the implement dealer to rent a John Deere 7800 to drive to Diane Epp’s house. It had just snowed, and the tractor tracks were the first to press into the white, frozen expanse on a York County country road.
Business Beat -- Rustic Dry Goods thriving in downtown York
Tyler Hinton had to make a decision. Should she decide to keep teaching at Cross County Schools or should she go full-time with the business that she and her husband Trent had purchased from Tim Alvis in 2019. They had operated the screen printing business out of their garage and in March of this year, the decision was made to go full-time.
County treasurer process continues
YORK – The process is currently underway to find the person who will serve out the remainder of the calendar year as the York County Treasurer. On Tuesday, the county commissioners will appoint a committee to work through the application process. The county board will take applications for the...
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in York: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Lincoln's 'worst crash in recent memory' kills six
Six people died early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." LPD spent the day near 56th and Randolph streets investigating what caused a Honda Accord heading eastbound to cross the center of the road and collide with a tree in the yard of a house, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in...
Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland. So after two weeks of the Big Ten season Nebraska joins Purdue as the only teams with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (12-1) has won five straight matches since its only loss against Stanford on Sept. 13.
Watch now: Nebraska's Tunnel Walk vs. Indiana
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team to the field before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran rallies past Centennial in football
LINCOLN – During the first half of Friday night’s tilt at Lincoln Lutheran, the Centennial Broncos flexed their muscles as they took a 17-0 lead into the locker room. The host Warriors flipped the script in the second half, however, scoring a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and adding another in the final stanza to rally for a 21-17 win.
Heartland romps past Superior 76-14
HENDERSON – Heartland senior Trev Peters only carried the ball nine times on Friday night, but he scored two touchdowns and ran for 192 yards in Heartland’s 76-14 win over the Superior Wildcats. Peters also added a long punt return for a touchdown and he threw for another...
Pregame: Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda out for Nebraska vs. Indiana
Nebraska receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda will not play Saturday night against Indiana. The junior transfer from New Mexico State — who has five catches for 120 yards this season — was not suited up in during warmups. NU will be without the services of reserves Heinrich Haarberg, Kamonte Grimes...
Timberwolves cap 5-0 week with JCC VB title
TECUMSEH – Exeter-Milligan with wins over Johnson County Central, Falls City and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer earned the JCC volleyball title on Saturday. E-M defeated HTRS 25-13 and 25-22; they needed three sets to get by Falls City 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 and in the championship turned back the host Johnson County Central Thunderbirds 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 12-6 on the season.
Panthers put game on ice in first half at Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL – With 28 points in the first quarter Friday night at Doniphan-Trumbull the Fillmore Central Panthers cruised to the 48-15 win in the C2-5 district game at Doniphan. Fillmore Central improved to 5-1 with the win while the D-T Cardinals dropped to 1-5 on the season. Panther first...
Knights buzz Hornets in D2-5 district matchup
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights improved to 4-2 overall on Friday night with a 64-36 win over the Giltner Hornets in a D2-5 district matchup in Waco. Knights senior quarterback Trey Richert had another huge night offensively as he had a hand in nine touchdowns. The Lutheran signal caller connected on 20 of 31 passes for 276 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball 15 times for 142 yards and three more scores.
Thayer Central stays unbeaten, downs EMF 46-14
HEBRON – After one quarter of play, the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats led Thayer Central 14-6. From there, however, it was all Titans as the hosts exploded for 22 points in the second stanza and never looked back, rolling to a 46-14 win to remain undefeated on the gridiron. Bobcat running...
