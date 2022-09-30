Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during school concert and her reaction is priceless

The life of a woman was saved by the quick thinking of employees in a supermarket in Melbourne, Australia. Mary Brockhoff was in the market with her 11-year-old daughter when she went into cardiac arrest. She told ABC Radio Melbourne that she doesn’t remember anything that happened afterward. However, some good Samaritans knew exactly what they had to do. While everyone around was shocked to see the woman collapse, the store manager on duty, Connor Ferris, quickly sprang into action. Ferris is trained in first aid and with the help of two of his colleagues, he performed CPR and quickly rushed to administer a defibrillator twice. The paramedics arrived about 17 minutes later and Brockhoff was rushed to Box Hill Hospital. She remained in a coma and woke up about five days after the incident. According to statistics, only 10% of those who go into cardiac arrest survive, and Brockhoff was one of the lucky ones, all thanks to the quick thinking of those around her at the time.

Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly stops and is unable to pump any blood. According to FDA , "If cardiac arrest does occur, rapid treatment with a medical device called an automated external defibrillator (AED) can be life-saving." AED delivers an electric shock which restores the heartbeat at the normal rate. It is extensively used as a first-aid for people who show quick signs of cardiac arrest in public places.

Brockhoff recalls, "I was just shopping with my daughter, and I collapsed, and these beautiful 20-year-old boys ... came to my rescue, they just acted immediately." She explained that the cardiac arrest was a shock as she was never classified as being at high risk. She said, "I'm only 51, I'm fit, I'm healthy, I walk regularly ... it was just out of the blue." According to Sydney Aus Today , Brockhoff was just buying sweets at a Melbourne Coles supermarket at the time.

She deemed this incident a "miracle." She said, "I'm recovering [and] adjusting to the new medication ... so I'm very blessed that I survived." Paramedic Chris Hastings from Ambulance Victoria treated Ms Brockhoff and said the incident would have been stressful for the employees. He said, "It can be a very daunting thing for people to witness someone collapse and then be instructed to forcefully push on someone's chest and to try and get their heart going again ... so commendation to the young men."

He said that their decisions during that short span of time made the difference between life and death for Brockhoff. He explained, "They would have had to quickly identify that Mary wasn't breathing by asking the appropriate questions then advise the gentleman to do CPR until the arrival of the fire services." He also encourages others to learn CPR and do a first-aid course as it could help save many lives. Ferris said that he was trained on a doll, "but in real life, it was completely different.” He explained the gravity of the situation and said, “I felt the adrenaline and the rush; it was very intense at the moment.”

"The thing about cardiac arrest is it can happen to anyone ... and it can happen to people in situations where people are least expecting it," he added. Brockhoff is slowly returning to her schedule after she endured a near-death experience. "I'll be able to return to work in the coming weeks [but] I can't drive for six months, which is a bit of a bummer," she said. "I'll forever be grateful to those two boys." Brockhoff described the three Coles workers who saved her life as “angels”. “My family and I cannot thank them enough for their heroic actions. They are a big part of our family life together moving forward,” she said.

A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video . Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris can't seem to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who is in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok this year. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl" who is now 5 years old.

She can be seen mouthing "my mommy" in the video. Traversy explained in the caption: "Instead of singing, she kept pointing at me saying 'My Mommy'." She told TODAY , "I felt like that was the moment she realized I wasn’t going anywhere. I’m going to cry just thinking about it." Amaris was a newborn when she was placed in foster care. She was put with Traversy, her husband, Shawn, and their four children when she was 18 months old. When she first arrived at their house she was anxious and extremely terrified of people. She would "flinch" if anybody tried to be in close proximity. Her mother said, "She’d never drank out of a cup before and she had a lot of fears — like she was terrified of taking baths and she didn't like to be touched. She liked to bite."

She added, "We had to pour a lot, a lot of love into her. There was quite a bit of crying — not just from her, but from all of us. It was hard." Traversy is proud of how her daughter has grown, "She's a big kid now — she's starting to read." She added, "If you saw her now, you wouldn’t know she was the same little girl that came to us." She is funny and loves gymnastics.

Traversy, like Amaris, was raised in foster care. She went through 15 homes until opting out of the system at the age of 18. She became pregnant at the age of 16 but despite all the hardships, she never gave up on life. She earned three degrees, including one in psychology, and now works as a foster care recruiter and life coach. She is also working on a self-help book.

Traversy believes that by sharing her experience, she will encourage others to foster and adopt. She said, "Trauma does not define a child. Underneath that trauma is a beautiful person just waiting to flourish. No child should be considered a lost cause."

Viewers on TikTok were moved by this beautiful video. A user commented, "Made me cry she’s admiring you and happy your there! I’m going through this process and some days are so difficult but I got to remember we got." Another said, "She is so happy to have a mom she wants everyone to know." Another user commented, "She is so happy to have a mom she wants everyone to know," to which Traversy replied, "She has been growing and thriving beautifully."

Uniforms are a crucial part of the work culture in many organizations. In addition to being a way to represent the company, uniforms can also be important for the safety of the workforce. However, most of the time uniforms confine people to stereotypical gender expressions and prohibit them from expressing themselves. But a little bit of thought with respect to uniforms can go a long way to make people feel included. Virgin Atlantic airlines decided to stand out and create an example about how to prioritize inclusivity, reports Bored Panda .

Virgin Atlantic announced on September 26 that it is updating the organization's gender identity policy and removing the "requirement for its people to wear gendered uniform options." Previously, people were forced to wear uniforms according to their assigned gender at birth. Cabin staff, ground personnel and pilots will now be able to choose between wearing Virgin's bright red uniform, traditionally worn by women and consisting of a jacket and skirt, or the burgundy option, a blazer and pants with a tie, which is most often worn by men.

The announcement reads, "The policy, effective today, champions the individuality of Virgin Atlantic’s people by enabling them to wear the clothing that expresses how they identify or present themselves." The amended policy also made make-up optional and allowed visible tattoos for the crew and front-line people.

This decision was undertaken after research suggested that enabling employees to embrace their individuality at work boosted, "mental wellbeing (49%), feelings of happiness (65%) and creates a better experience for staff and customers (24%)."

"Employees also reported feeling more accepted and comfortable when able to be their true selves at work (26%) and an increased sense of loyalty to their employer (21%)." the website adds. In addition, gender pronoun badges will be distributed to the team. Passengers can also request their badge during check-in. Moreover, Virgin Atlantic has also changed its ticketing systems to allow passengers with gender-neutral passports to purchase flights using the "U" or "X" gender codes, as well as the gender-neutral title, "Mx."

The airline will roll out, "mandatory inclusivity training" for its staff across Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays. It will also initiate "a series of inclusivity learning initiatives for tourism partners and hotels within destinations" to make sure passengers feel safe in countries that have barriers for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jamie Forsstroem, cabin crew at Virgin Atlantic said, "The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear."

Several advertising videos promoting the updated policies were uploaded by the airline. One of the videos included a varied spectrum of people with various identities, each wearing the Virgin uniforms in their own unique style, and even had an appearance from RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

The airline's policy doesn't just include inclusive appearances. Allowing time off work for medical treatments linked to gender transition, a choice of changing and shower facilities that "align with the gender a person identifies as" and co-creation of a "personalized transitioning plan" are among the airline's current "trans inclusion policies," according to Evening Standard .

Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen said, "At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. That’s why it’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns."

Virgin Atlantic airlines is paving the way to a more gender-inclusive future and advertising it unapologetically despite some negative feedback. Its Twitter bio reads, "We’ve always championed individuality. Here’s to those that were born to fly. Those who see the world differently."

A military mom surprised her son during football practice, and the touching video is tugging at people's heartstrings on social media. The football player was talking about his mom, telling his teammates and coaches how hardworking she is when she surprised him. It's moving to see how much he respects his mom for serving in the military. He can be heard telling his teammates, "In my family somebody that I respect, there's a lot of people but I would say that it is my mom because she's been gone for almost a year serving in the military and she works hard. I know what she doesn't know, she's a hard worker." While the young boy went on praising his mom, little did he realize that his mom was standing right behind him. The boy had no idea she was there the entire time listening to him.

As he mentioned his mother as his role model, you can see her face light up and she moves to the front and stands right behind him. When he is finished speaking, his mother taps him on his back. That's when he turns around and sees his mom. He can be seen bursting into joy when he picks her up, hugging her. It's very emotional to see military persons come back to their families after serving. GoodNews Movement reshared the video captioning it, “Mom came home early from deployment and surprised her son at football practice… I love that before the surprise, he was telling the team what mom meant to him.”

Many children of the military struggle to not be able to see their parents for so long. When a parent is called to active duty, children may have a very difficult time adjusting. Some kids might not comprehend the need for a parent to go, while others would worry about their parent's safety. Some kids could even be upset with a parent who leaves. There are 1.76 million children and youth in military families in the U.S., reports MCEC . A high incidence of mental health challenges was seen in children from military families. With many deployments and frequent changes, military life can cause children immense psychological stress. Approximately one in four youngsters showed signs of depression, and one in five kids experienced academic difficulties. One out of every five kids struggled to adjust to their parents' deployment separation.

The video was shared two days ago, and since being posted, the clip has been viewed more than 2.1 million times. The post has received several likes and comments. “INSTANTLY snatched her up. No hesitation! He needed that that day,” expressed a user. “I’m not crying, you are,” commented a second. “I’m crying like a little baby right now,” wrote a third. Actress Viola Davis joined the commenters on the post, saying, "Omg!!! My heart!"

A user shared, "how she used to pick him up as a baby, and now he's picking his mommy." Another user commented, saying, "Awe, when she starts bouncing! Such a beautiful once-in-a-lifetime moment. Lord, please bless them!" A user pointed out that it's beautiful to see the young man's values, "Well said young man. His squeeze said it all. Wow, he looks like his mama too. Beautiful ❤️✌🏼"



Twitter users also seemed moved by the video. A user commented , "You would think these would get old, but they NEVER do. Thank you for your service." Another user shares that the feeling of seeing your loved one is unmatched, "Nothing like family love and the longing and yearning of seeing a loved one again" A user shared that they'd like to see more videos like this being shared, "Joyous moments like this is what we need to see more on social media platforms.😍♥️"

A user shared that they lost their mother in the war in 1994, "Lost my mom in 94, still seems like yesterday. These beautiful videos always touch my heart. ❤️🕊️"

Hurricane Ian's destruction is causing distress to many people as they become stranded and struggle to get to safety. Amid the chaos, a nurse was trapped in her car when the vehicle got stuck in strong floodwater currents. According to USA TODAY, Tony Atkins, a reporter for Orlando's NBC station WESH 2, was covering Hurricane Ian when his photographer saw "a big push, surge of water coming up." Atkins added, "That's when I saw the car that got stuck and I saw a hand come out and heard 'Help!"'

The woman was on her way to work and she cried out for assistance as the swirling floodwater got closer to her car windows. Atkins jumped to the woman's rescue as soon as he realized what was happening. He carried her from her trapped car on his back through the surging floodwaters. In the video, Atkins could be seen near the car in a red raincoat and holding the nurse's bag as she climbed onto his back to avoid the water. After the event, in an interview , Atkins explained to WESH 2 what was going through his mind when he saved the nurse. "Rain was coming down and water was flowing down this hill. At that moment, we were turning a number of cars around. Several cars either didn't notice or tried their own luck."

Before diving into the waist-deep water to bring her to safety, he made sure there was no danger in the water. "I looked around for crocodiles, power lines or debris; or anyone from law enforcement that could help the woman. But no one was there, it was so dark and she asked for help. I did not know her status so I just decided to use caution and slowly make my way out. I put her on my back and brought her."

"She did not seem concerned about the car but seemed more concerned about getting to work as a nurse and saving lives. I'm just glad that she could get home safely," he shared. Later on Thursday morning, Atkins tweeted that the nurse had arrived at work. The nurse's daughter explained that she was extremely grateful to Atkins as her mother's "job as a nurse hung in the balance." Atkins posted the touching and appreciative response from the daughter alongside the tweet, sharing the screenshot with the caption, "So glad things worked out."

Atkins' former employer, Tom Durian of TMJ4 News in Milwaukee, praised the reporter's "heroic efforts" on Twitter . Additionally, Durian uploaded a video of Atkins' previous TMJ4 newsroom cheering as they watched the footage of his heroic rescue of the nurse.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, knocking out electricity to almost 2.6 million people while damaging houses, businesses, bridges, vehicles, and boats. Ian may have been the worst hurricane in the history of Florida. The storm, which lashed Florida with strong winds and rain, is predicted to move toward Georgia and the Carolinas in the next several days. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 13 persons had been confirmed killed in counties in Florida; this figure is anticipated to climb.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you as we learn more. Information about Hurricane Ian is swiftly changing, and Upworthy is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency in developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication. You can get official alerts and updates on Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center .

Watching a loved one battling terminal illness is gut-wrenching. Knowing that they may not have enough time left with their loved ones makes it extremely painful. People try to alleviate their pain by creating beautiful memories for a lifetime and trying to fulfill their final wishes. In a beautiful yet heartbreaking moment, a terminally ill man surprised his wife by renewing their vows.

Source: Reddit

In a video posted on Reddit by Inside_Pattern9488 , a woman dressed in black is seen carrying a bouquet of flowers. The text inlay reads, "On this day last year, I thought I was headed to a picnic." She writes that they had been told that her husband's cancer had progressed and he only had a few weeks left to live. The woman can be seen tearing up as soon as she realized that her husband has planned to surprise her with a vow renewal. She said, "Our families came up to be with us, and Tommy told us he wanted to have a picnic with everyone to get some fresh air." She added that as she walked toward the supposed picnic spot, she saw her family lined up on either side. She further wrote, "He spent his final days planning a surprise vow renewal from his hospital bed" adding that she has "no idea how he did it."

The family gathered around the couple and showered her with flowers and hugs as they welcomed the woman. She can also be seen hugging her husband and shedding some tears of joy and maybe heartbreak. She wrote that her husband, Tommy, always pulled off the impossible for the ones he loved. The video shows pictures of the couple hugging kids and eating cake. The woman wrote, "It was not only a celebration of our love but a celebration of Tommy and the way he lived." She further added, "Cancer may have taken our time, but one hundred years wouldn't have been enough." She concluded by saying that she is glad they cherished every bit of the time they have left.

Source: Reddit

The video, which was captioned, "They deserve all the love," moved people on Reddit to tears with many commenting that they cried after seeing this. One person commented , "may she live in peace. I cannot imagine the pain she experienced leading up to and following his death." Another said , "Reminds me of the song, "I can't swear that I'll be here for the rest of your life, but I swear I'll love you for the rest of mine." Trace Adkins - The Rest of Mine."

Representative Image Source: Getty Images/laflor

"I can't breathe and tears are dripping down my face. Rest in Peace, you beautiful man! My heart breaks for this couple but they know they truly experienced love!" said another user. Many people shared their own experiences of losing a loved one due to cancer, a person commented , "I’m crying like a baby. . I too lost someone very close to me earlier this year from a Glioblastoma."

Source: Reddit

Another person shared , "My next-door neighbor’s daughter recently married the guy she has been dating for several years after he was given his terminal cancer diagnosis. They absolutely loved each other and planned to get married anyway, but his health rapidly deteriorated so they got married and had a small ceremony a year earlier than they planned. He passed away a few months ago (a few weeks after the wedding). He was the sweetest guy and just a friend to everyone he met. F*ck cancer!"

Hurricane Ian caused a catastrophe in the state of Florida by submerging coastal cities, bringing down power lines and leaving people stranded during the floods. During such a difficult time, news reporters are doing everything they can to provide live updates about the natural disaster. It is crucial for media personnel to protect themselves and their gear so they can carry out their work and remain safe at the same time.

A reporter caught everyone's attention for using a unique method to protect her microphone. WBBH-TV’s Kyla Galer was reporting from Naples, Florida, when she used a condom to cover her microphone, according to HuffPost . Earlier, viewers were confused but Galer confirmed on her Instagram story that it was indeed a condom. She wrote, "It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear. We can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind, a lot of rain. So, we gotta do what we gotta do, and that is: put a condom on the microphone."

Jeff Butera of WZVN-TV in Naples jumped in to assist his colleague in answering questions about the approach. He wrote on Twitter , "We practice safe hurricane reporting. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone." He added, "Moment of levity in this nasty storm." Not everyone agreed with Galer's approach. She faced criticism for her decision to cover the microphone. A Twitter user wrote , "This really isn’t cute at all and not what you want to go viral for. It’s distracting from the reporting instead of the focus, storm coverage. Next time put a windscreen over it."

Some suggested that she should have at least stretched out the tip so that it wasn't visible on television. A user wrote , "At least pull it so the tip reservoir is on the side not visible? Lol, this just has a bad feel and distracts from the important reporting." Galer also posted on Twitter defending her tactic, "We gotta protect our gear at all costs." People came into her support with one user commenting , "Sound engineers have been using condoms to cover mic packs and microphones for ages. You're just now noticing. Unclutch the pearls." Another wrote , "Military uses them to protect their rifle barrels been doing it for decades."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc throughout the U.S. state of Florida, a massive search and rescue operation is still underway, according to the BBC . At least 10 people have died in the state, but officials worry the verified death toll may grow significantly. The Hurricane uprooted power lines and 2.2 million houses and establishments are still in a blackout. The floods have been so severe that some individuals have been stuck in their houses, according to officials, with the National Guard going door to door in Orlando to rescue those who have become stranded.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you as we learn more. Information about Hurricane Ian is swiftly changing, and Upworthy is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency of developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication. You can get official alerts and updates on Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center .

A terminally ill firefighter was given a touching and emotional farewell by his colleagues and friends. His colleagues at the Itasca Fire Protection District of Illinois made sure that he received a hero's salute as he was transported from the hospital to his home where he can spend his final days among family and friends. Itasca Fire Chief Jack Schneidwind said, "There's nothing sadder than obviously losing somebody, especially somebody young, so vibrant as Frank." Jack informed the hospital that the department would like to transport Nunez in one of the ambulances he used to drive while working. He added, "So to have us have the honor of bringing him home in this — and that's what is for us and the people volunteering — it's an absolute honor to take him on this ride. But it certainly is heart-wrenching," reports PEOPLE .

Frank Nunez was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare kind of soft tissue cancer, in 2019 after experiencing pain in his left leg. However, after going through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, he entered a temporary remission. Unfortunately, his cancer returned in 2021, and this time his left lung was affected. He was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after he fell severely ill but there was nothing that the doctors could do. While he was in the hospital, firefighters from his department cared for him and took turns to stay by his side in the hospital, reports The Daily Herald .

Dr. Khalilah Gates said the fire department's support for Nunez throughout his struggle was incredible. "To every day see his fellow firefighters at the room, and we've just come out of this pandemic where we were all on the frontlines, we were all responding. And to know that they have put their lives on the line for people — Frank is one of those people," he said.

He added, "And now they're here, looking for us to provide the care for him, I think means a lot. And I also think, and I was just telling the chief, the fact that they were always here 24/7, making sure that Frank was never alone, speaks volumes to who Frank is as a person." Nunez was committed to his work in the fire department even after his diagnosis in 2021. He went through several clinical trials while still working for the department. In fact, he finished the fire inspector training class before he was admitted to the hospital this month. Jack said, "He came in with a great attitude wanting to make a difference to the people that we served. And when you talk about somebody who looked forward to living each day, that was Frank."

On September 21, Nunez and his fiancee, Christina, celebrated his 34th birthday at the hospital and had a commitment ceremony in his room. They met only weeks before Nunez was diagnosed with his first diagnosis of cancer and got engaged this year in June. Nunez's mother is also admitted to the same hospital and is battling cancer with a stem cell transplant. As he is intubated, his mother Luz Nunez said goodbye to her son through a dry-erase board.

A GoFundMe campaign for Nunez's family created to relieve them of some financial burdens describes Nunez as "a warrior that always has a positive attitude and thinks about everyone besides himself." The description explains the gravity of the situation and says, "Unfortunately the outcome is not looking good and his family and fiancé will have to contend with any remaining costs and end-of-life expenses." It goes on to say that Nunez "is a true firefighter brother and a warrior through and through!"

A new bed and breakfast in the United Kingdom offers a unique sleeping experience surrounded by sheep. The sleep dome is situated in rural Sussex in a field full of farm animals. It was created by a sleep technology company, and can host just two guests at a time. The dome was built after a study of 2,000 individuals, carried out by OnePoll, revealed that 44% of participants were having difficulty sleeping, according to Good News Network . It was concluded that 21% of those who were studied struggled to sleep due to anxiety about rising prices and the basic cost of living. Another 23% found that worrying about work affected their ability to sleep.

Also, 23% of the people reported that their sleep is worse now than ever and 10% revealed they can't remember the last time they slept. To improve their sleeping patterns, 14% of these people tried "visualization tactics" like counting sheep before going to sleep. This new bed and breakfast aims to bring this age-old tactic alive by providing people quality sleep away from the chaos of the city.

The dome has a beautiful double bed that lets you view your surroundings from all angles owing to the transparent walls. People staying at this beautiful place are encouraged to count the sheep as they walk in their paddock. They can do this after dinner and settle into bed. During the day, guests can engage in guided yoga and meals that are entirely locally sourced. Guests will also get the ultimate "Emma Sleep package" to aid a peaceful sleep under the stars.

Source: Emma Sleep Company

Emma Sleep, a sleep technology business, designed the "Shleep Sanctuary," and it has launched a contest to give two individuals the chance to experience it. Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO of Emma Sleep said, "The power of a good night’s sleep can’t be underestimated and it’s clear the nation needs it now more than ever."

He added, "Counting sheep is more than an old wives’ tale—it’s a tried and tested visualization technique that Brits are relying on to send them to sleep. They’re also longing for a serene and peaceful environment to drift off in when they’re struggling to relax, which is incredibly important for sleep quality." The OnePoll analysis also highlighted characteristics that people feel improve their chances of sleeping soundly, such as fresh air and the sound of nature.

Theresa Schnorbach, a sleep scientist at Emma Sleep said, "When practiced regularly, these kinds of exercises have been proven to lower the heart rate by encouraging slower breathing and activating the parasympathetic nervous system."

"Imaginative distraction is also an effective cognitive strategy to help sleep, where you imagine a pleasant and relaxing image in as much detail as you possibly can—like counting fluffy sheep as they jump over a fence." She further added, "The aim is to use as much cognitive capacity as possible so that worrying thoughts are suppressed. Studies show this not only shortens the time it takes to fall asleep but also improves sleep quality."

The "Shleep Sanctuary" will open in the summer of 2023 and you can enter the contest to experience it first through the website .

Beating cancer and finishing chemotherapy once would be a cause for celebration for anybody. For Jonathan Sams, though, it is a celebration for the third time, given that he has now beaten cancer for the third time. "This is my last treatment today," Sams said to WLWT . "I have literally just walked out of the office, had received my last infusion through the port." The Westchester, Ohio, native shares that he feels he is in a position to help people "not be afraid," saying, "I've had cancer three times, and so I think I'm in a better position I think to help people think through it and to not be afraid, to think about where they're going and not let cancer overcome me. Instead, I think it's my job to overcome cancer. And, I think it's all of our jobs to overcome whatever difficulty is going on in our lives," Sams said.

The Turtlecreek Township Trustee is very familiar with chemotherapy and what it takes to beat cancer, given that he was afflicted with the terrifying condition not once or twice, but three times. At barely 14 years old, again at 39, and most recently in May, he received three different terrifying diagnoses of cancer. And despite the painful treatments, the father of four shares that cancer doesn't bring down his spirits. "One of the things I like to say is every day is an awesome day, it's just up to me to live up to it and so, yeah, I want to encourage people through this," Sams said.

Sam has won against the deadly disease three times now and feels like he wishes to inspire people via the example of his own life. "We're all going to have challenges. The question isn't whether we'll have a challenge or not, the question is how we're are going to live up to that challenge," Sams said.

Sam wanted to do something while he was resting in the hospital and recovering. So he completed a marathon—26.2 miles—in only three days while undergoing therapy during his most recent hospitalization at UC Medical Center. The "Marathon of Purpose" was what he called it. "You know I walked a marathon in a day. Each one of you, you walk a marathon every day of your lives. And, I want you to make those lives worthwhile and I don't want you to be afraid," Sams said. "Whatever the obstacle I want you to overcome it. I believe in you."

He was also not alone; a companion was walking next to him. And, according to Sam, people walked everywhere throughout the nation. No one travels alone in life, Sams asserted, regardless of the distance.