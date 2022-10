As we begin to settle into a new academic year, our campuses are once again teeming with a sense of renewed optimism and excitement. We write to remind you of how important it is that we all remain vigilant and make informed decisions that facilitate our own personal safety and well-being and that of your fellow Flames. We will continue to devote significant attention and resources toward a comprehensive approach to safety and security at UIC. That is our promise.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO