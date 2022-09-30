Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report

Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
Sunset Hospitality Group to Introduce Legendary Signor Sassi in Dubai
Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading hospitality group renowned for creating contemporary hospitality experiences and international concepts, announces a partnership with award-winning Italian restaurant group San Carlo to bring the famous Signor Sassi to Dubai. One of the most celebrated restaurants in London, famous for exquisite yet simple Italian food,...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release...
France 24
UAE's latest bet on tech: a ministry in the metaverse
In a project launched at Dubai's gleaming Museum of the Future, it announced that the UAE's economy ministry was setting up shop inside the immersive virtual world that is now taking shape. Those who don their virtual reality goggles or use other means to venture within will find a ministry...
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising a $100 billion investment and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrota, to consider upstate New York for its factory. It also comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles. The bill was aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic. Schumer confirmed to The Associated Press that Micron plans to bring its plant to the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, New York, near Syracuse, after speaking with the company’s leaders.
ffnews.com
Ashurst expands risk advisory business, launching with 3 UK partners
Global law firm Ashurst today announces it is expanding its consulting offering by setting up a risk advisory business in the UK with a three partner team. Introducing the Ashurst Risk Advisory business into the UK responds to client demand and is designed to provide consulting services that complement the firm’s core legal services. With dedicated teams of legal and consulting professionals working side by side, it brings together the technical expertise and critical thinking required to operationalise laws and regulations and help clients to achieve their goals.
Hotels Magazine
People on the Move: Stonebridge Cos., The Morrow, Hilton
Stonebridge Cos., Denver, Colorado, a privately owned hotel owner, operator and developer, has welcomed Tom Brinkman as president and chief operating officer. Brinkman’s addition strengthens Stonebridge’s commitment to expand its diverse hotel portfolio. In his new role, Brinkman will drive operational performance and assist in the execution of...
conceptcarz.com
Briggs Automotive Company hosts official launch of BAC Singapore
• BAC Singapore launches with specialist dealer NB Auto Pte Ltd. •Official launch party welcomed VIP guests and members of the press. •Mono supercar now available to test drive in Malaysia and Singapore. •A number of BAC Mono supercars sold to new customers during the launch party. •BAC now exports...
Benzinga
Hilton and Peloton Team Up to Enhance the Travel Wellness Experience
Marking an industry-first partnership, all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels to feature Peloton in fitness centers. Today, Hilton HLT and Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON announced an industry-first partnership, making Hilton the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 award-winning brands. By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels – from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria – will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center, providing guests with a more holistic wellness experience, including access to Peloton's world-class instructors and expansive connected fitness content.
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton’s Parade of Partnerships Continues
Today in the connected economy, Peloton teams with Hilton to put its bikes in 5,400 of the hotel chain’s locations, marking the company’s third partnership in two weeks. Plus, Walmart unveils the digital collectibles platform AutoT with the help of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, while digital asset infrastructure firms Stablecorp and Shift Markets join forces to create a cross-border payment and foreign exchange (FX) rail.
coingeek.com
UAE’s Ministry of Economy opens office in the metaverse
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy has opened an office in the metaverse that will be accessible to everyone globally. The building in the metaverse is the exact replica of the Ministry of Economy in Abu Dhabi with the same services offered to visitors. Abdulla bin Touq Al...
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Integrates Age and Identity Verification with Its Offer Network to Help Retailers and Brands Maximize Reach, Including with GasBuddy and Fuel Rewards Consumers
Launch of Deal Hound and new offers integration from Reynolds Marketing Services. Company both included in the expansion of retail loyalty programs. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its Offer Network by integrating its age and identity verification capabilities. Since acquiring Koupon in 2021, PDI has been innovating more effective ways to optimize loyalty and retail promotions that in turn increase brand visibility and sales.
maritime-executive.com
Pavilion Energy Brings Digital LNG Bunkering to Port of Singapore
The Port of Singapore’s plans to accelerate digitization of bunkering services have received a boost with the development of a fit-for-purpose LNG digital bunkering solution. Singapore-based Pavilion Energy announced that it has partnered with DNV in developing a tailored digital bunkering platform dubbed ‘FuelBoss’ which will be deployed at...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in United Kingdom UK
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the world. Numerous AI startups are promoting the advancement of technology and using it to advance society and improve people’s quality of life. Let’s explore some of the most impressive artificial intelligence-based businesses in the UK. Today’s consumers want to support, work for, and...
thebiochronicle.com
A Business Loan In UAE is always a good choice for the growth of business
Business loan in UAE is a big opportunity that everyone can take with an Emirate ID. Local and migrated both categories of people are allowed for business in UAE with some rules and regulations. On the other hand, some countries not permitted business facilities for all. A businessman always wants to flourish his business, Because of this, he constantly needs a small or large amount of loan. Sometimes people need a business loan in UAE for new business and sometimes they want to broaden their existing business. There are several reasons behind getting a loan for business purposes but the main thing is that the loan is essential for the current business situation. Business loan in UAE is not a problematic task the UAE government has set easy strategies for lending money. Government offer people to get loan in easy installments with good duration.
Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai
Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
getnews.info
Cosmetic Packaging Now Has Launched A Fast And Convenient Laboratory Grade Cosmetics Container Company
With the supply chain making it more and more difficult to obtain cosmetics containers, Cosmetic Packaging Now is revolutionizing the process. They offer custom, bulk, and stock items to provide whatever their clients need. When developing a new cosmetics or skincare line, packaging is crucial. The container a product is...
hotelnewsme.com
Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates Welcomes Michelin Star Chef Diego Gallegos As He Brings The Best Of Spanish Cuisine At Salero Tapas & Bodega
Descending from the breathtaking city of Málaga, Spain, this October, Michelin starred Chef Diego Gallegos is set impress guests with his unique gastronomic creations in collaboration with Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. With a specially curated set menu available only from October 3rd – 8th, guests are promised an exquisite dining experience reflecting the best of Spanish tradition and heritage.
