Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons
Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
7Seventy7 Comes to Long Beach
With family-style portions and a menu of traditional Italian-American fare, 7Seventy7 moved into Long Beach this summer and has been getting great reviews online. The antipasti menu features Grilled Octopus with roasted confetti potatoes, garlic, EVO, green peppers, and red pickled onions ($24), Crab Cakes that are pan seared and served with chipotle aioli ($22) and Mini Chicken Meatballs with a light spicy vodka sauce ($14).
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
Alice Jane Summerville, 83
Alice Jane Summerville of Riverhead died on Sept. 17, 2022. She was 83 years old. She was born in New York City and graduated from the School of Industrial Art in Manhattan. She worked as a commercial artist in the 1960s and she later in sales at Macy’s in Hampton Bays.
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
5 Things to Do the Week of October 1, 2022 - October 8, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week.
Road Closures, Delays Expected During Services For EMT From Huntington Station Killed In NYC
Motorists on Long Island are being advised of potential road closures and traffic delays during services that will be held for a New York City Fire Department EMT from Suffolk County who was killed in a stabbing last week. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed...
1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $249,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $249,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206
A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders. The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206. The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a...
All Aboard: Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of LIRR Main Line Third Track on Time and Under Budget
Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated completion of the Long Island Rail Road's historic Third Track project on time and under budget. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, giving the railroad more operational flexibility to minimize service disruptions and increase service by 41 percent systemwide when Grand Central Madison opens later this year, while improving safety and creating true bi-directional LIRR service to fuel the local economy.
Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. Road: Garden City South 9/11 hero honored with street renaming
Roxbury Road South was renamed in memory of FDNY Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. – the block he grew up on.
Environmental review for massive Calverton logistics center would be expanded by revised scope incorporating public comments
Industrial developer NorthPoint will be required to analyze potential cumulative impacts of the proposed 641,000-square foot Riverhead Logistics Center on local roads, air quality, water supply and wastewater management in its draft environmental impact statement, under a final scoping statement on the Planning Board’s agenda for discussion and a vote Thursday. See proposed final scope below.
Long Island's Original Tiki Restaurant Subject of New Memoir
While other children enjoyed sleep-overs, summer camps, and sports activities growing up, Debbie Chinn’s childhood in Syosset, New York, was spent at The House of Mah Jong, her family’s Chinese restaurant. She entered the workforce at the age of three, selling cigarettes, and by six, was promoted to inserting umbrellas into cherries and pineapple slices for an assortment of exotic drinks while sitting on a bar stool. As the family business grew in popularity and fame, she was thrust into the land of the South Seas as the restaurant evolved into a Polynesian nightclub with floor shows, an ubiquitous dining experience in the 1960’s and 70’s. Chinn became an exotic hula and sword dancer performing weekly at nights after a full day at middle school and then high school.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island. Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Thomasson entered the...
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
