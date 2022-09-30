Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Wyoming Cowboys and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. Wyoming suffered a bitter loss last week, failing...
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?
It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
Cheyenne Police Provide Update Regarding Threats Made to South High School
Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the incident at South High School earlier this week, the Cheyenne Police Department’s initial report contained preliminary information. We are now able to offer a more detailed update: On September 27 at approximately 10:00 a.m. a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified by dispatch of a 9-1-1 call threatening gun violence at South High School located at 1213 West Allison Road.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!
A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
New Laramie County Economic Report
The Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis has released a report showing economic activity in Laramie County during the third Quarter. Here are excerpts:. By the end of the third quarter of 2022, there were 73 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 5.8 percent increase from the second quarter of 2022 and an 18.9 percent decrease from one year ago. During the quarter, the number of office spaces increased, the number of retail spaces increased, and the number of warehouse spaces increased. The number of office spaces increased from 25 to 26, the number of retail spaces increased from 34 to 36, and the number of warehouses increased from 10 to 11.
2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne
Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the teen suspected of firing the gun has been booked into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of reckless endangering and underage consumption of alcohol. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police suspect teen made unfounded gun violence threat at South High on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police have identified a teenager as the suspect behind an unfounded gun violence threat at South High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27. An affidavit of probable cause has been sent to the district attorney, a news release states. At around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
Police Investigate Hit and Run
Cheyenne Police Officers are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Snyder Avenue. The suspect vehicle, a red Oldsmobile Alero with no plate, rear-ended the victim vehicle and fled from the scene. The driver was described as a white male with face piercings, wearing a Dragon Ball Z shirt. If...
