Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The road does not get any easier
After a rough defeat at Sporting and an embarrassing North London Derby, the arrows are pointing in the wrong direction for Tottenham Hotspur. Given the questionable performances even in some wins this season, it is completely fair to wonder if this is just the start of things to come, as many expected the positive results to dry up at some point.
Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Royals Stroll To Victory
I mentioned it in my match report on Saturday evening, but it’s a nice feeling winning a game comfortably, isn't it?. From the first whistle against Huddersfield we appeared to be in control. We looked like we could bat away anything the visitors threw at us with ease, and if we needed to shift up a couple of gears we could.
Roker Roundtable: “Is Abdoullah Ba close to coming into contention for a Sunderland start?”
We talked about this a bit on the podcast we recorded on Sunday, and my thoughts were that it’s a matter of time before we see him. From what I’ve seen, it just seems like he’s got ‘it’, whatever that is. I said he reminds...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton
Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
Talking Points: Amad looks ready after another good cameo - should he start on Tuesday night?
A frustrating but credible point for Sunderland’s young side!. Saturday’s draw at the Stadium of Light was one that was frustrating given we were the better side for large proportions, but nothing to be worried about given the number of positives that Tony Mowbray’s side can take from it.
Five Things From A Comfortable Win Over Huddersfield Town
As the old football adage came to pass: you can only beat what is put in front of you. Reading did just that against a beleaguered Town who looked a shadow of the side that took the points at the SCL last season in a breathless 4-3 win. That said, only a handful of players are still at both clubs; since then, much has changed on and off the field for both.
Beard Report: “We Controlled The Game Pretty Much”
It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy start to the season for the Liverpool FC Women. Their planned season opener was postponed due to the death of the queen, meaning the Reds officially opened their season with a surprise win over reigning WSL champions Chelsea. Optimism abounded heading into the Merseyside derby, but Liverpool were outclassed by Everton in all facets of the game in front of over 27,500 fans at Anfield. The Red’s got a nice boost heading into the international break in their first foray into cup competition this season, defeating Sunderland 1-0.
“My eyes lit up a little bit” - Coady on his first goal for Everton
Everton had had the better of the first half away at Southampton and went into the dressing rooms tied at 0-0 at the break. But like we have seen so many times before, they then fell behind early in the second half after a momentary lapse of concentration allowed Joe Aribo time and space to let off a shot in the box that beat Jordan Pickford.
Everton Under-18s & Under-21s weekend roundup
Starting with the Everton Under-18s, a quite sensational 12th minute solo goal on Saturday by right back Roman Dixon against Manchester City secured all three points for Leighton Baines’ team. He picked the ball up in his own half before simply bursting past several defenders and shooting home from wide of the goalkeeper. The match ended 1-0 to Everton and though the Toffees had to defend robustly they did enough to inflict a first defeat for their Manchester neighbours. Whenever the City team did get through on Everton’s goal they found Seb Jensen (son of former Burnley stalwart goalkeeper Brian Jensen) in good form.
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
Ethan Ampadu sets Serie A record for fastest penalty given away
Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu wrote his name into the Serie A history books yesterday, but not necessarily in a way you’d want your name written into them. The 22-year-old conceded a penalty just 39 seconds into Sunday’s match — not much doubt about it! — beating the old record, set by Marek Hamšík in 2015, by a whopping three seconds. Unlike my compatriot, fortunately, Ampadu was not sent off.
Klopp Talk: “We Just Have To Keep Going”
Liverpool Football Club hadn’t played a league game in a month, ending their campaign for that extended period on the disappointing note of a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby. They returned against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday with another draw, albeit a more entertaining one. Going from...
Delight and ‘huge relief’ for Aubameyang with first Chelsea goal
In his third appearance, and first Premier League start as Chelsea’s latest brave soul to wear the No.9 shirt, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched his first Chelsea goal. It’s the 69th Premier League goal of his career (nice), and the 302nd of his career overall, so it’s not exactly a rare sight to see Auba celebrate a goal, but the first goal for a new team is always a notable mark. And considering everything else that’s gone on — professionally with his move and Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, and personally as the victim of an armed robbery that left him a facial fracture — it was even more heartening to see the 33-year-old’s delight at his well-taken strike.
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: matchweek 8 recap
I haven’t forgotten about my commitment to quickly recap the entirety of the Premier League action from the weekend. I was just waiting until the Monday match — Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest — was played. As usual, please share your thoughts and observations from the matches in the comments.
Liverpool vs. Rangers: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Following a frustrating 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday — one that, perhaps most annoyingly, didn’t show any signs of adjustments having been made during the international and dead Lizzie break — Liverpool will have a chance to bounce back immediately, hosting Glasgow Rangers at Anfield, somehow for the first time in official competition.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 3
We all know what happened on Satuday: Tottenham Hotspur lost. And to Arsenal. Not great. It’s been so long since Spurs have lost in the Premier League that I almost forgot what it felt like, or even what to do. So I’m curious. What do all of you do...
Graham Potter credits Chelsea character, collective spirit in Crystal Palace fightback win
It was far from pretty, it was far from fluid, and it was far from convincing, but Chelsea were able to notch the first victory of the Graham Potter era today at Selhurst Park, overcoming an early goal from the home side with two stellar finishes late in either half — one from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the other from Conor Gallagher — and a lot of middling play in the meantime.
Tuesday October 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sky Blue News: Derby Day Demolition, Dueling Hat Tricks, and More...
Good Morning Cityzens, and what a glorious morning it is. Manchester City completed a total dismantling of crosstown rivals Manchester United in the 188th Manchester Derby. Sky Blue News has all the headlines to help you relive yesterday’s triumph. CITY PRODUCE DAZZLING DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE UNITED IN MANCHESTER DERBY...
Fikayo Tomori ready to ‘prove a point’ against Chelsea on his return to where it all started
For all his success, unprecedented in the modern era, in integrating our own Academy graduates, and instituting a paradigm shift in our youth development that’s been felt ever since, the one blot in former manager Frank Lampard’s copybook in that regard was Fikayo Tomori. The now 24-year-old center...
