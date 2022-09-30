Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
MedicalXpress
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
Opinion: Damaging Mental Health Aftereffects Experienced From Gaslighting
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
The Masculine Mystique: Helping Men Find Their True Self
What is a man? It’s a pervasive question that enters the realm of therapy when male clients come to me to address their varied issues. No matter what the issue is—addiction, marital problems, or work/life balance—it invariably touches on the question of masculinity. Women tend to have...
psychologytoday.com
The Silent, Post-Abortion Grief of Men
Our convictions may obscure an awareness of what others experience. Post-abortion grief is often silently held as a result of contradictory emotions. For some men, intense grief is experienced regarding the loss of the child and fatherhood many years post-abortion. Emotions that create post-abortion grief involve constructed memory, where a...
The Difference Between Self-Love and Narcissism
Oscar WildeDarlene Lancer (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.) “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” wrote Oscar Wilde. Known for his wit and irony, was Wilde referring to narcissistic love or real self-love and healthy narcissism? There is a difference. Wilde's use of the word “romance” suggests the former. That’s a key to differentiating the two concepts.
Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships
Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Power Of Loneliness
I could walk into a room with my closest friends and family and laugh all night but still feel as if I was by myself in a dark corner in a room I didn’t know. My phone could be blowing up with notifications and text messages but I’d still feel as if everyone forgot about me. It’s hard growing up and faking your happiness. At some point it’s hard to determine which is real or not.
Self-Love As A Daily Therapy
It becomes obvious why we need to refuel our energy each day if you think of your body as an energy source. Many of us behave robotically. We let the tank run dry and then anticipate still being forgiving, perseverant, and considerate of other people. Have you ever experienced back pain after stooping to help someone else? Despite the fact that it might not hurt physically, consistently putting your needs last has a negative effect on your general wellbeing because it causes emotional suffering. Instead, give attention to caring for yourself!
Daily Lobo
Tips for maintaining healthy communication in arguments
Throughout the course of any relationship, you may find yourself in a situation where you and your partner get into an argument. While some might see a lack of arguing as a sign of a healthy and successful relationship, this is not necessarily the case. Rather, arguments should be seen as opportunities for change, according to Heidi Ricci, an instructor at the University of New Mexico and professional mediator of thirteen years.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
Opinion: Victims Must Learn To Protect Themselves Against Gaslighting in Toxic Relationships
Recently a woman reached out to me saying that she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.
Ted Talk on High Self-Confidence and Self-Esteem
Self-confidence is a belief in one's ability to organize and carry out the actions necessary to manage future situations. People with high level of self-confidence are likely to feel good about themselves and be able to enjoy life. They rarely experience fear and anxiety; they are able to accept, adapt to, and learn from any situation in life.
Bjork review, Fossora: Frank and loving reflections on the relationships between women
“Matriarch music” is how Bjork defined her work earlier this month. Appropriate, then, that the Icelandic experimentalist’s 10th album, Fossora, opens with a pounding, ritualistic tribute to her late mother (“atopos”) and ends with a stunningly tender hymn to her nest-flying daughter (“her mother’s house”). On the weird and winding journey between those two points, the record gets difficult, funny, soothing, quarrelsome, giddy, sad and wild. It’s a frank, loving reflection on the relationships between these three generations of women.Fossora is also mushroom music. The album title is a feminised word for miner or digger, and its lyrical language taps...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com
Moving Forward After Adverse Childhood Experiences
Once the suffering resulting from adverse childhood experiences is managed, we can turn toward creating a more satisfying life. Pursuing the honorable life leads to self-respect and inner peace. Compassion for mistakes, understanding their reasons, and applying integrity skills starts us on the path to flourishing. This post is part...
Comments / 0