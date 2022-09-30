ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kentucky Kernel

No. 5 Kentucky overcomes weather; moves to nine games unbeaten

Kentucky mens soccer (7-0-2) defeated James Madison (3-6-1) 3-1 on Saturday thanks to a three-goal second half. The gusty wind and the pelting rain that plagued the match was unable to stop the Cats from extending their unbeaten streak to nine games. Despite that, the weather did cause problems in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky drops to No. 13 after first loss of the season at Ole Miss

Former No. 7 Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the week six AP Poll after facing its first loss of the season at former No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky entered the matchup in Oxford undefeated (4-0), including a road win over then No. 12 Florida, being ranked No. 7, the highest the program had seen since 1977.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Robinson, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Dekalb, IL
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Football
Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their final game ...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Kernel

Cats visit their kittens for University of Kentucky Parents Weekend

UK Family Weekend kicked off with a Welcome Reception Friday, Sept. 23, at the Gatton Student Center. The weekend featured a Pep Rally, Bluegrass Biscuit Bash and the Kentucky Doughnut Trail. Freshman Caroline Hensley, a communication sciences and disorders major, grew up in Lexington and decided to attend UK after...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#American Football#Niu
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday. I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
westkentuckystar.com

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred. Jones was fired in November...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

New shopping development planned for Lexington’s north side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new project is in the planning stages in northwest Lexington. A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. People living in the area say that part of town has been underdeveloped for years now, but they’re hoping new projects, like the Citation Centre, will create new opportunities for growth.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy