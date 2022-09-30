Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis discusses his costly fumbles, disappointment of losing at Ole Miss
It will be a long trip home to Lexington for the Kentucky football team. The Wildcats had every opportunity to beat Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday, but they wound up on the losing end of a 22-19 decision. Especially costly for Kentucky were 2 fumbles by quarterback Will Levis...
Kentucky Kernel
No. 5 Kentucky overcomes weather; moves to nine games unbeaten
Kentucky mens soccer (7-0-2) defeated James Madison (3-6-1) 3-1 on Saturday thanks to a three-goal second half. The gusty wind and the pelting rain that plagued the match was unable to stop the Cats from extending their unbeaten streak to nine games. Despite that, the weather did cause problems in...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky drops to No. 13 after first loss of the season at Ole Miss
Former No. 7 Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the week six AP Poll after facing its first loss of the season at former No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky entered the matchup in Oxford undefeated (4-0), including a road win over then No. 12 Florida, being ranked No. 7, the highest the program had seen since 1977.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops doesn't see why the Kentucky Wildcats can't run the table
Mark Stoops doesn’t see any reason why Kentucky has to lose a game this season. Most observers have projected the No. 7 Wildcats as a possible 10-win team, but Stoops isn’t giving up on 12-0. After all Kentucky is a third of the way there. Stoops expressed his...
Staff Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss
The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their final game ...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: No. 7 Kentucky falls 22-19 to No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford
No. 7 Kentucky picked up its first loss of the season after being defeated 22-19 by No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Pregame:. 1st Half:. 2nd Half:
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Kentucky Kernel
Cats visit their kittens for University of Kentucky Parents Weekend
UK Family Weekend kicked off with a Welcome Reception Friday, Sept. 23, at the Gatton Student Center. The weekend featured a Pep Rally, Bluegrass Biscuit Bash and the Kentucky Doughnut Trail. Freshman Caroline Hensley, a communication sciences and disorders major, grew up in Lexington and decided to attend UK after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday. I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Owen County’s Elmer Davis Lake has reputation for producing quality sunfish
Editor’s note: This is the fifth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Elmer Davis Lake is four miles southwest of Owenton, between Ky. 22 and U.S. 127, in Owen County. The 149-acre lake was impounded from North Severn Creek, a tributary to the Kentucky River.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westkentuckystar.com
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred. Jones was fired in November...
WKYT 27
New shopping development planned for Lexington’s north side
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new project is in the planning stages in northwest Lexington. A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. People living in the area say that part of town has been underdeveloped for years now, but they’re hoping new projects, like the Citation Centre, will create new opportunities for growth.
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
Comments / 0