LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday. I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO