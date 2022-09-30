Read full article on original website
Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the...
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Texas Judge Reduces Multi-Billion Dollar Verdict, But Charter Spectrum Must Still Pay Up for Cable Installer’s Murder of Elderly Woman
A Texas judge has adjusted the award amount that Charter Communications must pay to the family of an elderly woman who was killed by a cable installer, reducing the total from around $7 billion to just over $1 billion. Betty Thomas, 83, was killed by Charter Spectrum cable technician Roy...
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Today is the Last Day to File a Claim
Time has just about run out to get in on the $90 million class action settlement Facebook has agreed to following claims it illicitly tracked users across other websites. If you used the social media site back in 2011, you could be eligible for a payout -- but the deadline is just before midnight tonight.
Washington Examiner
Texas attorney general's office knew of subpoena before Paxton fled home to avoid being served
The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) knew he would be subpoenaed days before he and his wife fled their home to avoid a process server, according to communications records. Attorneys for a group of nonprofit agencies that sued Texas over funds related to out-of-state abortion access argue...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the Elderly
A College Park, Georgia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for taking advantage of elderly people in a lottery scam that cost victims millions. Credit: Simple Images (Getty Images)
WSFA
Alabama AG reacts after state supreme court orders electronic bingo to end in Lowndes, Macon counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general is reacting after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in favor of state’s favor in its ongoing fight against electronic gaming machines, striking a blow to gambling operations in two counties. On Friday, the state’s highest court issued orders to cease engaging...
Martha’s Vineyard migrants demand flight companies preserve records or risk ‘federal court sanctions’
Lawyers representing a group of Venzuelan migrants suing Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s administration after they were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, have warned the flight companies against destroying evidence, or risk potential federal court sanctions.Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a federal class action lawsuit on 20 September alleging that the governor directed a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to transport a group of roughly 50 people, including families with small children, as part of a political stunt.On 29 September, attorneys sent letters to Vertol Systems Company Inc and Ultimate JetCharters with instructions to preserve evidence – including flight logs,...
DOJ requests expedited appeal of Trump special master appointment
The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion on Friday to expedite its appeal of the appointment of a special master to review the documents it obtained from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., last month. The filing comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
R. Kelly Ordered To Pay $309k To Two Victims In New York Case Days After Government Seizes His Jail Bank Account
R. Kelly has been ordered to pay restitution to two victims involved in his New York criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, a hearing was held to determine the amount that Kelly would have to pay to the women. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the disgraced singer was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes. Prosecutors had accused him of being a monster who preyed on young girls.In court, the government had victims testify that Kelly had sought them out at a young age,...
LA judge mulls issues in Judge Judy motion to dismiss agency suit
A judge Wednesday took under submission a motion by “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and other parties to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a talent agency that alleges she cheated the firm out of profits when she bought and sold the show’s library rights in a deal with CBS.
Ga. high court to hear Watkins retrial appeal from AG's office
The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an appeal to a judge’s decision to overturn the conviction of Joseph Samuel Watkins, a Floyd County man accused of a 2000 killing. Watkins was convicted in 2001 of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting. While Watkins was convicted by a Floyd County jury, his co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges. ...
thenewscrypto.com
DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network
U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court. Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
