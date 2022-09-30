ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
The Independent

Martha’s Vineyard migrants demand flight companies preserve records or risk ‘federal court sanctions’

Lawyers representing a group of Venzuelan migrants suing Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s administration after they were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, have warned the flight companies against destroying evidence, or risk potential federal court sanctions.Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a federal class action lawsuit on 20 September alleging that the governor directed a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to transport a group of roughly 50 people, including families with small children, as part of a political stunt.On 29 September, attorneys sent letters to Vertol Systems Company Inc and Ultimate JetCharters with instructions to preserve evidence – including flight logs,...
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Ordered To Pay $309k To Two Victims In New York Case Days After Government Seizes His Jail Bank Account

R. Kelly has been ordered to pay restitution to two victims involved in his New York criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, a hearing was held to determine the amount that Kelly would have to pay to the women. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the disgraced singer was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes. Prosecutors had accused him of being a monster who preyed on young girls.In court, the government had victims testify that Kelly had sought them out at a young age,...
Rome News-Tribune

Ga. high court to hear Watkins retrial appeal from AG's office

The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an appeal to a judge’s decision to overturn the conviction of Joseph Samuel Watkins, a Floyd County man accused of a 2000 killing. Watkins was convicted in 2001 of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting. While Watkins was convicted by a Floyd County jury, his co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges. ...
thenewscrypto.com

DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network

U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court. Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
