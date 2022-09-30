R. Kelly has been ordered to pay restitution to two victims involved in his New York criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, a hearing was held to determine the amount that Kelly would have to pay to the women. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the disgraced singer was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes. Prosecutors had accused him of being a monster who preyed on young girls.In court, the government had victims testify that Kelly had sought them out at a young age,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO