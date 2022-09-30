ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky drops to No. 13 after first loss of the season at Ole Miss

Former No. 7 Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the week six AP Poll after facing its first loss of the season at former No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky entered the matchup in Oxford undefeated (4-0), including a road win over then No. 12 Florida, being ranked No. 7, the highest the program had seen since 1977.
LEXINGTON, KY
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll

There are seven SEC teams in this week’s poll: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23), and Arkansas (25). A&M dropped out of this week’s ranking after a loss to Mississippi State Saturday. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades,...
OXFORD, MS
Kentucky Kernel

Rebels conquer Cats: No. 7 Kentucky loses 22-19 at Ole Miss

No. 7 Kentucky football (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, coming up short 22-19 in Oxford against No. 14 Ole Miss (5-0). The result ultimately came down to UK consistently shooting itself in the foot, costing itself around 20 points with mistakes and turnovers. “Very difficult loss for...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss

No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Ole Miss Wearing Special Helmet For Game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss announced earlier this week that it'll debut new helmets against Kentucky this weekend. The helmets the Rebels will wear in Week 5 will promote an outdoor company founded by Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan called Realtree. As a result, the new helmets that Ole Miss players will be...
OXFORD, MS
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Cats visit their kittens for University of Kentucky Parents Weekend

UK Family Weekend kicked off with a Welcome Reception Friday, Sept. 23, at the Gatton Student Center. The weekend featured a Pep Rally, Bluegrass Biscuit Bash and the Kentucky Doughnut Trail. Freshman Caroline Hensley, a communication sciences and disorders major, grew up in Lexington and decided to attend UK after...
LEXINGTON, KY
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
LEXINGTON, KY
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Recipes: Sausage Spinwheels

OXFORD, Miss. — For Saturday morning’s game against Kentucky, we bring you the perfect recipe for the breakfast game. Sausage Spinwheels are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even supper. They’re quick and easy! Serve with mimosas, bloody Marys, coffee, or all the above! Let’s go, Rebels! Beat the Cats!
OXFORD, MS
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

