Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky drops to No. 13 after first loss of the season at Ole Miss
Former No. 7 Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the week six AP Poll after facing its first loss of the season at former No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky entered the matchup in Oxford undefeated (4-0), including a road win over then No. 12 Florida, being ranked No. 7, the highest the program had seen since 1977.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll
There are seven SEC teams in this week’s poll: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23), and Arkansas (25). A&M dropped out of this week’s ranking after a loss to Mississippi State Saturday. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
Kentucky Kernel
Rebels conquer Cats: No. 7 Kentucky loses 22-19 at Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky football (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, coming up short 22-19 in Oxford against No. 14 Ole Miss (5-0). The result ultimately came down to UK consistently shooting itself in the foot, costing itself around 20 points with mistakes and turnovers. “Very difficult loss for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: No. 7 Kentucky falls 22-19 to No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford
No. 7 Kentucky picked up its first loss of the season after being defeated 22-19 by No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Pregame:. 1st Half:. 2nd Half:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
Look: Ole Miss Wearing Special Helmet For Game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss announced earlier this week that it'll debut new helmets against Kentucky this weekend. The helmets the Rebels will wear in Week 5 will promote an outdoor company founded by Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan called Realtree. As a result, the new helmets that Ole Miss players will be...
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
Kentucky Kernel
Cats visit their kittens for University of Kentucky Parents Weekend
UK Family Weekend kicked off with a Welcome Reception Friday, Sept. 23, at the Gatton Student Center. The weekend featured a Pep Rally, Bluegrass Biscuit Bash and the Kentucky Doughnut Trail. Freshman Caroline Hensley, a communication sciences and disorders major, grew up in Lexington and decided to attend UK after...
