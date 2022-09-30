CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier. The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront. View the full list of events below:· Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun...

