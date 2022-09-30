ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

nwi.life

Domino’s Pizza takes a slice out of Munster with grand opening of new location

Domino’s Pizza celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest location in Munster on Saturday, October 1. Domino’s made the decision to come to Munster after many in nearby towns were inquiring about a new store they’d like to see in the area. This prompted the Domino's staff to take action, and they began looking for the location that would soon house the well-loved pizza franchise.
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest

Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
CROWN POINT, IN
NBC Chicago

Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite

A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
SKOKIE, IL
abc57.com

Round Barn to hold a fall market with local vendors

BARODA, Mich. -- Round Barn Winery has partnered with The Collective, a community of entrepreneurs in Michiana whose goals are to uplift small businesses and give back to the community, to bring a day of shopping to Baroda. On October 2, attendees of The Collective Market can shop and support...
BARODA, MI
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed

Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier Kicks off series of Halloween themed events for October

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier. The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront. View the full list of events below:·       Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

12525 S McVickers Avenue

NICE 4 BEDROOM HOME ON TREE SHADED LOT. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. NEWLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 65O.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Going their own way

Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
NAPERVILLE, IL

