D. Dale Deuley, 74, of Walker, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born July 9, 1948, in Wood County, WV, the son of the late George and Della (Richards) Deuley. He was a Christian by faith, loved helping others, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by many.

WALKER, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO