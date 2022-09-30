Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Chantel Lynn Knotts
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg died Sept. 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
D. Dale Deuley
D. Dale Deuley, 74, of Walker, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born July 9, 1948, in Wood County, WV, the son of the late George and Della (Richards) Deuley. He was a Christian by faith, loved helping others, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by many.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Owen Cox
Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, Ohio, formerly of Belpre, died Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence. Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox. Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Lee Gregg
David Lee Gregg, 60, of Parkersburg, died Sept. 27, 2022, at the CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late William Murry and Minnie Alice (Baker) Gregg. He worked at Nashua Photo for seventeen years and after that at Camden Clark. He was a member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nita Mae Hickel
Nita Mae Hickel, 74, of Spencer, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley, West Virginia. Service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer with her brother, Gary Schiefer, officiating. Burial, Fairview Cemetery in Given, W.Va. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas M. Bowie
Douglas M. Bowie, 80, of Cairo, W.Va., (Glendale Community), passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral, 2,p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro. Visitation, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt County Pioneer Day goes on in spite of cold, rain
ELIZABETH — Having an outdoor event at the beginning of October means the weather is a roll of the dice. But even though the remnants of Hurricane Ian looked like a snake eyes for Wirt County Pioneer Day Saturday, vendors and residents still gathered around the courthouse in Elizabeth for some history, shopping and social interaction.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Boys and Girls Clubs gather for first time since before the pandemic
PARKERSBURG — Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia’s Area Council gathered in Parkersburg on Sept. 16, the first time since before the pandemic. The clubs met for board education, staff training and the inaugural Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia Area Council Hall of Fame Dinner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County 4-H slates week of activities
PARKERSBURG — Wood County 4-H will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 2-8 with several activities planned that will showcase the experiences 4-H has to offer and highlight the youth in our community who are making positive impacts. There will be an open house on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Camden Clark honors employees with picnic
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark honored their employees with a cookout with games and prizes for their efforts in recently receiving the “Platinum Governor’s Award” from The Partnership for Excellence. The hospital was recognized for performance excellence through innovation, results, and visionary leadership using the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 26:. * Regina K. Runion, Sharon Center, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Michael T. Skolaris, 117 Hall St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Out of the Darkness Walk raises $25K
PARKERSBURG — The Out of the Darkness Walk is a local part of a national event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Participants raise money to be used for research, education, and direct services to help those affected by loss due to suicide and also for those struggling with suicidal ideation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Riverview Credit Union conducting annual food drive
BELPRE — For the eighth straight year, Riverview Credit Union will conduct its annual food drive. This year’s drive will support three local pantries in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta, the Belpre Area Ministries in Belpre and Old Man Rivers Mission in Parkersburg.
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
SWC Realty’s Joseph a licensed broker in Ohio
PARKERSBURG — A broker from the SWC Realty office at the Parkersburg headquarters has been licensed in Ohio, the company said. James “Butch” Joseph in 2018 opened the SWC office in Parkersburg where seven real estate agents are located. Joseph said he is pleased with the new...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spero Health opens addiction recovery clinic in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Spero Health, a national leader in addiction recovery, has opened a new clinic in Parkersburg, the company said. The clinic opened on June 30 at 2 Ferguson Drive, the second location Spero Health has opened in West Virginia, joining a network of more than 80 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Virginia and West Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Lions Club heating up Apple Butter Stir Off
BELPRE — The Belpre Lions Club will hold its 44th Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off on Oct. 8 and 9 at Civitan Park in Belpre. The event will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The Belpre Lions Club is a service organization and the stir...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A Strong Pulse: Parkersburg Cardiology Associates marking 50 years of health care
PARKERSBURG — For 50 years, Parkersburg Cardiology Associates Inc. has been at the heart of providing the Mid-Ohio Valley with heart care through changing times and new techniques. Parkersburg Cardiology Associates Inc. (PCA) was started in 1972 by Dr. Michael A Santer Jr. and he was joined a year...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
Comments / 0