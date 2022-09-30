U.K. coroner finds "negative effect" of Instagram, Pinterest content contributed to teen Molly Russell's suicide death

Read full article on original website
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
‘Disturbing’ self-harm posts seen by Molly Russell left psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep for weeks’
A child psychiatrist was “not able to sleep well for weeks” after seeing “disturbing” self-harm posts Molly Russell viewed on social media before her death.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content the 14-year-old had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at an inquest into her death.Proceedings were paused for a few moments on Tuesday as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told North London Coroner’s Court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.In a short statement,...
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
Music producer ‘killed in knife attack in front of parents on school run’
A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
‘The bleakest of worlds’: how Molly Russell fell into a vortex of despair on social media
London teenager killed herself in 2017 after the darker side of online life overwhelmed her
How much conwoman Melissa Caddick's hairdresser and part-time DJ husband was paid for his Channel Seven interview - as the eye-watering sum is revealed during inquest into her mysterious disappearance
Melissa Caddick's husband has denied ever lying about his wife's disappearance but agreed at her inquest that his inconsistent statements were inaccurate and he had misdescribed events. Anthony Koletti, appearing in the NSW Coroner's Court, was taken to police statements, interviews, court documents and a $150,000 paid spot on 7News'...
Social Media Contributed to Suicide of 14-Year-Old Molly Russell: Coroner's Inquest
Molly Russell, a 14-year-old girl who took her own life in 2017, died from depression and the "negative effects of online content," a coroner said Friday in court, following a two-week inquest into a death her family said was fueled by social media posts glorifying suicide. "It would not be...
Prince William Shares Personal Tweet After Coroner Says Social Media Played a Part in Teen's Death
Prince William is calling for protection for young people online following the news that social media contributed "more than minimally" to the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell in 2017. William tweeted from the Prince and Princess of Wales' official account, signing with his first initial to indicate the personal nature...
Prince of Wales says ‘no one should have to endure’ ordeal of Molly Russell’s family
The Prince of Wales has said that “no parent should ever have to endure” what Molly Russell’s family have been through following the conclusion of her inquest. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly had died while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. In a message of condolence to Molly’s family, Prince William said: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through. “They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”Molly took her own life in 2017 after looking at content related to suicide, depression and anxiety online. Coroner Walker said that the images she viewed “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see.”More to follow... Read More Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time as royals return to dutyOnline Safety Bill amendment to be brought forward after Molly Russell inquest‘Global first’ ruling that online content contributed to Molly Russell’s death
Amazon Worker Delivers to 172 People During Hurricane Ian: 'I Hate Y'all'
One commenter wrote, "That's why I have a cart full and not ordering until it passes. Yall deserve to be safe too!"
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC
A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
UK teen died after 'negative effects of online content': coroner
Molly Russell was "exposed to material that may have influenced her in a negative way and, in addition, what had started as a depression had become a more serious depressive illness," Andrew Walker ruled at North London Coroner's Court. The teenager "died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression",...
