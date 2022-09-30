U.K. coroner finds "negative effect" of Instagram, Pinterest content contributed to teen Molly Russell's suicide death

The Prince of Wales has said that “no parent should ever have to endure” what Molly Russell’s family have been through following the conclusion of her inquest. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly had died while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. In a message of condolence to Molly’s family, Prince William said: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through. “They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”Molly took her own life in 2017 after looking at content related to suicide, depression and anxiety online. Coroner Walker said that the images she viewed “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see.”More to follow... Read More Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time as royals return to dutyOnline Safety Bill amendment to be brought forward after Molly Russell inquest‘Global first’ ruling that online content contributed to Molly Russell’s death

