Matthew Boyd, Eastside Catholic alum, gives emotional interview after hometown Seattle Mariners end 21-year MLB playoff drought
Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd’s roots run deep in the state of Washington. He’s a Mercer Island native and attended Mercer Island High School for his freshman year, before he transferred and finished at Eastside Catholic, ascended to All-Pac 10 honorable mention selection and ...
Bishop Kelly's top-ranked defense dominates Burley's high-powered offense
BOISE, Idaho - Is it better to have a great offense or defense? Bishop Kelly might have an answer for that age-old question in football. The second-ranked Knights chalked one up for the defense Friday night, holding No. 6 Burley and its top-ranked offense in check in a 63-14 victory at Nick Ysursa ...
