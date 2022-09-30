Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Innovative Process for Synthetic Material That Lets Soft Robots Grow Like Plants
There are robotic banana fingers and then this innovative process for synthetic material that lets soft robots grow like plants. This breakthrough will help build better soft robots capable of navigating hard-to-reach places, complicated terrain, and potentially areas within the human body. The field of soft robotics deal with robots...
3M, Epicore Biosystems, Innovize Partner to Scale Sweat-Sensing Wearable Tech
– Epicore Biosystems, a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, today announced a new collaboration with 3M’s Health Care Business, a manufacturer and distributor of medical products and solutions, and Innovize Inc. (Innovize), a custom medical device manufacturer.
elearningindustry.com
Will Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Have An Impact On App Development?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained widespread popularity in recent years, with its application flooding every business sector. AI has gained astonishingly great acceptance in the world of portable technology, by making various functions available at your fingertips. The fast speed of AI development, and accomplishments in automation, automated vehicles, the capacity to beat people at mind games, and computerized user support mean that AI is a progressive technology that will receive extraordinary rewards over the long haul.
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
techaiapp.com
Wiggling toward bio-inspired machine intelligence | MIT News
Juncal Arbelaiz Mugica is a native of Spain, where octopus is a common menu item. However, Arbelaiz appreciates octopus and similar creatures in a different way, with her research into soft-robotics theory. More than half of an octopus’ nerves are distributed through its eight arms, each of which has some...
3printr.com
BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing
BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVU Engineers Bring New Life to Electronics Recycling, Address Supply Chain Shortfalls
West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. Terence Musho, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is leading the project, which received...
ctemag.com
TurnCheck Series-14 Shaft Measurement System
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new TurnCheck Series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems – increasing the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1000 mm in length.
ctemag.com
ShapeGrabber Ai320, ShapeGrabber Ai820
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the ShapeGrabber Ai320 and the ShapeGrabber Ai820 to its family of automated 3D laser scanning systems. ShapeGrabber 3D Laser Scanning systems are metrology-class machines that combine powerful...
ctemag.com
SmartScope E7 Multisensor Metrology System
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, is proud to announce the addition of SmartScope E7, the first in the all-new SmartScope E-Series family of 3D Multisensor Measurement Systems. OGP has reimagined the trusted SmartScope system to be...
techaiapp.com
Virtual Electronics Lab: How to Create an Oscilloscope Using Python and the ADALM2000
This article aims to demonstrate how users can develop their own virtual laboratory instruments using the ADALM2000. The Python programming language will be used in this article due to its simplicity, and because it is open source. With the combination of Python and the ADALM2000, it is possible to develop several virtual laboratory instruments such as an oscilloscope, signal generator, digital multimeter, and many more. However, this article will only concentrate on one instrument—the oscilloscope, one of the most fundamental instruments that we use in an actual electronics laboratory.
marktechpost.com
A Latest Machine Intelligence Research Built A Stronger and Faster Baselines Based on a Set of Techniques for Boosting Model Efficiencies
Recognizing human actions in videos is an essential task for many applications. From helping coaches with player analysis in their sports teams to improving the security of video surveillance systems, the advancement in action recognition enabled many new applications in the domain. The critical problem in action recognition is to...
getnews.info
LUXMAN is taking solar lights manufacture to new heights with its hi-tech solar lights and impeccable services
LUXMAN is a hi-tech solar lights manufacturer devoted to the R&D, production, and sales of outdoor solar light system products. Solar energy is on the rise. Statistics show that Solar PV accounted for 3.1% of global electricity generation. It remains the third-largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and onshore wind after overtaking bioenergy in 2019. The above statistics suggest that interest in solar is rising, a trend LUXMAN is set to take advantage of.
ctemag.com
FlexPoint 12-Series
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new FlexPoint® 12-Series to its family of large format Multisensor Coordinate Measuring Machines. Made for large, heavy parts with complex dimensions and tolerances, FlexPoint 12-Series...
globalspec.com
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
‘Dark data’ is killing the planet – we need digital decarbonisation
More than half of the digital data firms generate is collected, processed and stored for single-use purposes. Often, it is never re-used. This could be your multiple near-identical images held on Google Photos or iCloud, a business’s outdated spreadsheets that will never be used again, or data from internet of things sensors that have no purpose.
ctemag.com
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.
Nature.com
Accurate and fast identification of minimally prepared bacteria phenotypes using Raman spectroscopy assisted by machine learning
The worldwide increase of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a serious threat to human health. To avert the spread of AMR, fast reliable diagnostics tools that facilitate optimal antibiotic stewardship are an unmet need. In this regard, Raman spectroscopy promises rapid label- and culture-free identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) in a single step. However, even though many Raman-based bacteria-identification and AST studies have demonstrated impressive results, some shortcomings must be addressed. To bridge the gap between proof-of-concept studies and clinical application, we have developed machine learning techniques in combination with a novel data-augmentation algorithm, for fast identification of minimally prepared bacteria phenotypes and the distinctions of methicillin-resistant (MR) from methicillin-susceptible (MS) bacteria. For this we have implemented a spectral transformer model for hyper-spectral Raman images of bacteria. We show that our model outperforms the standard convolutional neural network models on a multitude of classification problems, both in terms of accuracy and in terms of training time. We attain more than 96% classification accuracy on a dataset consisting of 15 different classes and 95.6% classification accuracy for six MR"“MS bacteria species. More importantly, our results are obtained using only fast and easy-to-produce training and test data.
Biology Inspires a New Kind of Water-Based Circuit That Could Transform Computing
The future of neural network computing could be a little soggier than we were expecting. A team of physicists has successfully developed an ionic circuit – a processor based on the movements of charged atoms and molecules in an aqueous solution, rather than electrons in a solid semiconductor. Since...
