ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
ctemag.com

Mass finishing solutions tailored to customer requirements

For tiny precision components with dimensions of < 1 mm and deep-drawn from 100-micrometer thick sheet metal, the surface finishing operation can be quite a challenge. Stüken, a worldwide leading manufacturer of such products, is meeting this challenge with custom-engineered equipment and specially developed media and compounds from Rösler. The solutions, offered by Rösler, guarantee a safe, risk-free deburring and edge radiusing process and ensure that the customer’s surface finishing specifications are fully met.
ECONOMY
ctemag.com

TurnCheck Series-14 Shaft Measurement System

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new TurnCheck Series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems – increasing the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1000 mm in length.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracking#Machining#Quints#Business Industry#Linus Business#Century Tool And Gage#Tooling Tech Group
Phys.org

Exquisitely thin membranes can slash energy spent refining crude oil into fuel and plastic

Queen Mary scientists have created a new type of nanomembrane that presents a less energy-intensive way to fractionate hydrocarbons from crude oil. The global production of crude oil is currently around 80 million barrels per day. Hydrocarbons extracted from crude oil are the main ingredients for manufacturing fossil fuels, plastics, and polymers. The process by which they are extracted is extremely energy intensive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ctemag.com

ShapeGrabber Ai320, ShapeGrabber Ai820

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the ShapeGrabber Ai320 and the ShapeGrabber Ai820 to its family of automated 3D laser scanning systems. ShapeGrabber 3D Laser Scanning systems are metrology-class machines that combine powerful...
ELECTRONICS
ctemag.com

FlexPoint 12-Series

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new FlexPoint® 12-Series to its family of large format Multisensor Coordinate Measuring Machines. Made for large, heavy parts with complex dimensions and tolerances, FlexPoint 12-Series...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
maritime-executive.com

Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell

Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ctemag.com

SmartScope E7 Multisensor Metrology System

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, is proud to announce the addition of SmartScope E7, the first in the all-new SmartScope E-Series family of 3D Multisensor Measurement Systems. OGP has reimagined the trusted SmartScope system to be...
ELECTRONICS
ctemag.com

SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem

AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.
ENGINEERING
aogdigital.com

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a Month

Shell announced a second investment in Malaysia's oil and gas sector in a month as the major and its partners, including Petronas, aim to revive output in an environment of tight global supply. Shell's decisions come after the war in Ukraine disrupted Russian oil and gas supplies and boosted prices....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs

Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Phys.org

Gas flares vastly underperform, causing greater climate impact: study

Flaring—burning off unwanted natural gas from oil and gas wells—releases five times more of the potent greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere over the United States than previously assumed, according to a study published Thursday. The result is a far greater impact on climate change, with the warming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

The use of industrial timber fuel pellet mill

Today we will speak about industrial timber pellet mill Most of us recognize that modern culture advocates the recycling of resources, specifically waste wood, sawdust, straw, and so on. The wood that could not be used before can be processed into sawdust after squashing as well as processing., sawdust and also various other resources, promote the recycling of waste timber, and facilitate our lives.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Nylon has evolved into the core material of the hydrogen energy industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005398/en/ Hyosung TNC successes in the development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy