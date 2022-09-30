Read full article on original website
Mass finishing solutions tailored to customer requirements
For tiny precision components with dimensions of < 1 mm and deep-drawn from 100-micrometer thick sheet metal, the surface finishing operation can be quite a challenge. Stüken, a worldwide leading manufacturer of such products, is meeting this challenge with custom-engineered equipment and specially developed media and compounds from Rösler. The solutions, offered by Rösler, guarantee a safe, risk-free deburring and edge radiusing process and ensure that the customer’s surface finishing specifications are fully met.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Gas crisis lands LNG cargo market in hands of energy giants
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Rocketing LNG cargo prices have squeezed out dozens of smaller traders, concentrating the business in the hands of a handful of international energy majors and top global trading houses.
TurnCheck Series-14 Shaft Measurement System
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new TurnCheck Series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems – increasing the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1000 mm in length.
Watch a Tech Drill Into a Full Gas Tank and Start a Massive Fire
@blueturdtaurus InstagramIn one of the most unwise wrenching decisions ever made, a tech burns an entire shop down.
Phys.org
Exquisitely thin membranes can slash energy spent refining crude oil into fuel and plastic
Queen Mary scientists have created a new type of nanomembrane that presents a less energy-intensive way to fractionate hydrocarbons from crude oil. The global production of crude oil is currently around 80 million barrels per day. Hydrocarbons extracted from crude oil are the main ingredients for manufacturing fossil fuels, plastics, and polymers. The process by which they are extracted is extremely energy intensive.
ShapeGrabber Ai320, ShapeGrabber Ai820
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the ShapeGrabber Ai320 and the ShapeGrabber Ai820 to its family of automated 3D laser scanning systems. ShapeGrabber 3D Laser Scanning systems are metrology-class machines that combine powerful...
FlexPoint 12-Series
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new FlexPoint® 12-Series to its family of large format Multisensor Coordinate Measuring Machines. Made for large, heavy parts with complex dimensions and tolerances, FlexPoint 12-Series...
Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell
Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
This company is making whirlpools to clean microplastics from water
Wasser 3.0 has created a simple solution to reducing microplastic pollution, involving swirling water and a special gel.
SmartScope E7 Multisensor Metrology System
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, is proud to announce the addition of SmartScope E7, the first in the all-new SmartScope E-Series family of 3D Multisensor Measurement Systems. OGP has reimagined the trusted SmartScope system to be...
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.
Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a Month
Shell announced a second investment in Malaysia's oil and gas sector in a month as the major and its partners, including Petronas, aim to revive output in an environment of tight global supply. Shell's decisions come after the war in Ukraine disrupted Russian oil and gas supplies and boosted prices....
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM partners with and invests in OneD Battery Sciences in quest for cheap, energy-dense EV batteries
The partnership will focus on using OneD’s silicon nanotechnology in GM’s Ultium battery cells to extend range, improve performance and cut costs. The automaker said Thursday that OneD’s Sinanode platform, which uses silicon nanowires to enhance graphite, can pave the way for smaller, lighter and more efficient battery packs.
The B-52 will now be equipped with F130 Rolls-Royce engines
Boeing has released a video where it showcases that the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program has completed its wind tunnel testing for the installation and use of the aircraft's new F130 Rolls-Royce engines according to an article by The War Zone published on Tuesday. We first reported on this development back in March of 2022.
Cabral increases indicated resources at its Cuiu Cuiu gold project in Brazil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that total updated indicated resources amounted to 21.6 M tonnes grading 0.87 g/t gold (604.0...
Gas flares vastly underperform, causing greater climate impact: study
Flaring—burning off unwanted natural gas from oil and gas wells—releases five times more of the potent greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere over the United States than previously assumed, according to a study published Thursday. The result is a far greater impact on climate change, with the warming...
The use of industrial timber fuel pellet mill
Today we will speak about industrial timber pellet mill Most of us recognize that modern culture advocates the recycling of resources, specifically waste wood, sawdust, straw, and so on. The wood that could not be used before can be processed into sawdust after squashing as well as processing., sawdust and also various other resources, promote the recycling of waste timber, and facilitate our lives.
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Nylon has evolved into the core material of the hydrogen energy industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005398/en/ Hyosung TNC successes in the development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
