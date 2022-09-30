ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Homestead, FL
Homestead, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

99 Jamz Supa Cindy Launches “Supa Cindy Day”, Awarded Keys To The City of North Miami Beach

Written By: Frankie Red, Community Spotlight Staff Writer. When we talk about influential voices in Radio, we oftentimes refer back to the local Djs and Personalities names and voices we remember from our childhood. We are probably more likely to remember the station jingle, before we remember who exactly sang it or who ran that segment. But what if I told you right here in South Florida, we have a Radio Personality that is not only renowned and a veteran in the Radio and Media Industry, but is also a Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur. That’s right, I am talking about none other than 99Jamz very own Supa Cindy.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Y105

Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Mansion for Sale for $29 Million – Photos

Lil Wayne has put his Miami mansion on the market for an asking price of $29.5 million. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), TMZ revealed Lil Wayne is looking for a buyer for his posh abode on Allison Island in the swank neighborhood of La Gorce in North Beach of Miami. Tunechi had the home built in 2017. According to the listing on TopTenRealEstateDeals, it contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus two half bathrooms. The mansion boasts a 10,632 square-foot interior, which includes a media room, elevator and wine cellar. The property also includes an infinity pool, bar, three-car garage and a dock.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

