miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!
MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
Click10.com
Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
communitynewspapers.com
TRUMP INTERNATIONAL BEACH RESORT UNLEASHES THE FUN WITH “BARKTOBER” OFFERINGS
Trump International Beach Resort Miami invites humans and their furry companions to leave the dog days of summer behind and enjoy a paw-riffic vacation in Sunny Isles this fall. The resort is rolling out the red carpet for families and their pups this October with a special Barktober lineup of events and offerings.
NBC Miami
Fire at Mobile Home In NW Miami-Dade Took Everything, Including Their 4 Dogs and 1 Cat
A fire at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade forced a woman and her daughter to run for their lives last week. Tiffany Munoz lived in the mobile home with her mother and was thankful to make it out alive, but they lost everything, including five of their beloved pets. The fire took the lives of their four dogs and one cat.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the most amazing coffee joints in the Magic City.
WSVN-TV
Feeding South Florida, other local organizations send food and supplies to Southwest Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with the nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest. Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest...
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
WSVN-TV
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
3 Miami Eateries Land On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
WSVN-TV
NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
thewestsidegazette.com
99 Jamz Supa Cindy Launches “Supa Cindy Day”, Awarded Keys To The City of North Miami Beach
Written By: Frankie Red, Community Spotlight Staff Writer. When we talk about influential voices in Radio, we oftentimes refer back to the local Djs and Personalities names and voices we remember from our childhood. We are probably more likely to remember the station jingle, before we remember who exactly sang it or who ran that segment. But what if I told you right here in South Florida, we have a Radio Personality that is not only renowned and a veteran in the Radio and Media Industry, but is also a Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur. That’s right, I am talking about none other than 99Jamz very own Supa Cindy.
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Mansion for Sale for $29 Million – Photos
Lil Wayne has put his Miami mansion on the market for an asking price of $29.5 million. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), TMZ revealed Lil Wayne is looking for a buyer for his posh abode on Allison Island in the swank neighborhood of La Gorce in North Beach of Miami. Tunechi had the home built in 2017. According to the listing on TopTenRealEstateDeals, it contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus two half bathrooms. The mansion boasts a 10,632 square-foot interior, which includes a media room, elevator and wine cellar. The property also includes an infinity pool, bar, three-car garage and a dock.
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
