ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Legal or illegal, here to stay or not — migrants should be equipped with skills

The migrant arrivals to Martha’s Vineyard are but the most recent, high-profile example of a border crisis that continues unabated. While many solutions have been proposed – including shipping refugees to sanctuary locales, sending them home en masse and granting temporary stays – no one is proposing a remedy that, even to a small extent, would benefit the asylum seekers and the communities that receive them.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Nonprofits help fund immigrants' legal fights on deportation

As the number of immigrants seeking court permission to avoid deportation grows, foundations in Los Angeles have joined with local governments to direct millions of dollars to pay for lawyers to represent the immigrants, an effort they hope will be copied across the country. Unlike defendants in a criminal case who can be represented by a court-appointed lawyer, immigrants who face deportation are not provided legal counsel. Unaccompanied children and non-English speakers don’t stand much of a chance advocating for themselves. And for many immigrants facing the byzantine hearing process, paying for an advocate is out of reach. By responding to an emergency need, nonprofit leaders were able to build a case that legal counsel for potential deportees should be viewed as a right, says Miguel Santana, president of the Weingart Foundation. A sustained wave of deportations could cripple a city like Los Angeles that depends on immigrants as workers, employers, and civic leaders, he says. “It’s in our collective interest as Angelenos to provide support to immigrants who cannot defend themselves during this process, he says. “This is a service, like any other service, that the taxpayers should cover.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
uschamber.com

In Her Own Words: Kathleen Coulombe, American Council of Life Insurers VP and Women in Government Relations President

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Women Taking the Lead (WTTL) program is focused on showcasing top executive women, connecting them with a network of allies who will champion their work, and providing these leaders with professional growth opportunities to drive change in C-Suites, boardrooms, and congressional and corner offices in DC and throughout the country.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy