Man released from jail after attempting to enter school with weapons

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

A man who was arrested Thursday after attempting to enter a school with a steak knife and a loaded gun was released on his own recognizance Friday morning.

Monte Prosser, 63, of the 5600 block of Adelaide Avenue, reportedly approached the doors of Autism Model School in the 3000 block of Tremainsville Road with a large knife hanging out of his back pocket, police said. The school was temporarily locked down for safety reasons at about 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Mr. Prosser in the school’s immediate area with the knife and gun and arrested him about 4 p.m., according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

He was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapons or dangerous ordnance on school premises, a fifth-degree felony, and booked into the Lucas County jail. During arraignment Friday morning, Toledo Municipal Court Judge William Connelly Jr., released him with an order to have no contact with the school and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

Rogers Jackson
2d ago

This proves right here that the system is orchestrated to keep minorities in jail. For example... look at the two young BLACK boys who had just one firearm up on the school property. Take a look at all the charges that were put on them compared to this guy. I'm not prejudice by far but when it's right in your face and clear you can't help but recognize it.

18
Steven Goodman
2d ago

Took an hour to arrest him? Only to have him released until trial! He could commit another crime before his court date. And we see it happen every day!

13
Jay The Boat Guy
2d ago

The System Keeps Slipping... I know they say you're innocent until proven guilty but whatever happened to being caught Red Handed...💯

13
 

