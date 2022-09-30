Man released from jail after attempting to enter school with weapons

A man who was arrested Thursday after attempting to enter a school with a steak knife and a loaded gun was released on his own recognizance Friday morning.

Monte Prosser, 63, of the 5600 block of Adelaide Avenue, reportedly approached the doors of Autism Model School in the 3000 block of Tremainsville Road with a large knife hanging out of his back pocket, police said. The school was temporarily locked down for safety reasons at about 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Mr. Prosser in the school’s immediate area with the knife and gun and arrested him about 4 p.m., according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

He was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapons or dangerous ordnance on school premises, a fifth-degree felony, and booked into the Lucas County jail. During arraignment Friday morning, Toledo Municipal Court Judge William Connelly Jr., released him with an order to have no contact with the school and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.