delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
WDEL 1150AM
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
Cape Gazette
Winners crowned at Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic
Old Inlet Bait and Tackle hosted the 25th annual Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic Sept. 24-25. The weather and the fishing gods smiled upon them, and both combined for an excellent result. There were 252 participants in the Open Division, with Brian Hill coming out on top with 293 points....
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
delawarepublic.org
ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State
A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
PhillyBite
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
WBOC
Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Cape Gazette
Delaware ghost gun bill on hold
A Delaware law banning anyone but gun dealers from owning or selling firearms made with a computer generated 3-D printer – also known as ghost guns – has been put on hold. U.S. District Court of Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika ruled Sept. 23 that citizens’ Second Amendment rights are violated by a Delaware law that criminalizes the possession, manufacture and distribution of unserialized firearms and unfinished firearm components.
A year ago, Carrie and Patrick Gray received a text out of the blue asking if they were interested in buying a home care business. “Whaaaaaaaaattttt,” they both thought. “Say yes and let’s see what this is all about,” Patrick told Carrie. That set off a year-long process that ended Friday, when their deal to buy Griswold Home Care ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware
Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
