The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hispanic students, teachers celebrate at Mary Branch Elementary

Students and teachers of a Hispanic cultural background were celebrated Friday evening at Mary Branch Elementary — a bilingual school in Bryan — during a Hispanic Heritage Celebration put together by a teacher who wanted to bring community and pride to the school. Leslie Inami, a kindergarten bilingual...
familyeducation.com

Preschool Teachers are People Too

Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
KTEN.com

How to Teach Your Children About Women in STEM

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-teach-your-children-about-women-in-stem/. Teaching your children about women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields can encourage them to pursue activities that they might not have otherwise known about. When children think of mathematicians or scientists, they tend to think of men. However, women represent 27% of the...
VentureBeat

Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students

The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
psychologytoday.com

Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching

Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
