Greene County, IA

kmaland.com

Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
CLARINDA, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State

Hope and optimism are a hell of a drug. It’s that same hope and optimism that can burn you when it all comes crashing down at once. That is precisely what has happened in the last two weeks for this Iowa State team and fan base. The high of being 3-0 and the optimism and hope for a fast start have worn off. Now reality has set in for all of us. This is still a team finding its way.
AMES, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Historical Society program features historic Spring Lake Park

“Spring Lake, Then and Now” will be the topic on Friday, Oct. 7, at the monthly lunch and program of the Greene County Historical Society, meeting this time at the United Methodist Church in Rippey. The free program at 12:45 pm will be presented by Greene County Conservation director...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Jefferson pays tribute to coach who passed away

Springville sends important message of mental health awareness ahead of football game. Rich and Julie Lorimer lost their son Andrew, who was a former football player, to suicide two summers ago. Univ. of Iowa makes discoveries on autism. Updated: 6 hours ago. A team of scientists has helped identify 60...
SPRINGVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five

Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator

This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
CARROLL, IA
kttn.com

Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native

When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New food pantry opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines music community mourns loss of three-legged dog

The Des Moines music community is mourning the loss of a three-legged dog turned local icon. Lefty died Wednesday at the age of 15. He was the mascot and inspiration for Lefty's Live Music in the Drake neighborhood. Lefty has been an icon of the Des Moines music scene for...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA

