Appointments can be scheduled for LIHEAP Fall Subsidy early registration for eligible residents

Eligible residents can also apply for MSD’s Senior Citizen Discount Program

Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is offering pre-registration for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Fall Subsidy Component. The pre-registration will begin on Monday, October 3, and end on October 31, or until appointments reach capacity.

Pre-registration is for Jefferson County residents, within 130% of the federal poverty guidelines, who are elderly (60 years or older) or disabled and receive a fixed income (Social Security, SSI, pension or Black Lung benefits).

Also, through a new partnership with MSD, eligible residents will have the opportunity to apply for MSD’s Senior Citizen Discount Program.

Senior citizens, 65 or older with a gross annual household income of $35,000 or less, may be eligible to receive a 30 percent discount on wastewater charges and the consent decree surcharge.

Eligible households can apply for one or both LIHEAP Subsidy and the MSD’s Senior Discount Program with one single appointment.

Starting today, Sept. 30, the toll-free automated appointment system is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to schedule an in-person appointment at one of seven locations. The automated scheduler will provide details about these locations as well as eligibility and required documentation.

LIHEAP Fall Subsidy Component, Early Registration Phase

How to apply:

Jefferson County residents meeting eligibility can call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visit online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

Eligibility:

Households with elderly (60 years or older) or disabled individuals receiving Social Security, SSI, pension or Black Lung benefits, etc.

Jefferson County households within 130% of 2022-23 Federal Poverty Guidelines

Must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs if utilities are included as an undesignated portion of rent.

LIHEAP Subsidy is a one-time benefit. You do not need to have a past-due balance or disconnect notice to be eligible.

Documentation:

Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, etc. or proof of $0 income). Note: Zero Income forms are available at the Resilience and Community Services office at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201 as well as the seven LIHEAP locations listed below or by clicking here.

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Most current heating bill; or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent; or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program. Please bring the account number and name on the account for all heating fuel sources and electric.

MSD – Senior Citizen Discount Program

How to apply:

Jefferson County residents meeting eligibility can call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visit online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

Eligibility:

Client must be 65 years of age or older and a named customer with MSD.

Gross household income is $35,000 or less per year.

Not currently receiving MSD’s EWRAP (Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program) as of date of application.

Senior Citizen Discount customers must recertify annually

Documentation:

Proof of age (must provide driver’s license, state ID, or birth certificate).

Proof of social security number or permanent residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Must provide proof of all income received during the previous month by any member of the household (gross).

Proof of active utility account with Louisville Water Company and MSD. (i.e. Named customers with MSD, receiving metered water service for a property used solely for residential purposes, and owned or leased by customer as principal residence).

Income-eligible residents who do not meet the requirements for LIHEAP pre-registration (who are not elderly or disabled and on a fixed income) may still apply for LIHEAP benefits beginning Nov. 7. Appointments will be taken in advance starting Nov. 3 utilizing the automated scheduler listed above.

MSD clients who do not meet the age requirements or other eligibility for the Senior Citizen Discount Program may still be eligible for EWRAP. Requirements include households within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. Beginning October 1, 2022, EWRAP triples to provide a 30 percent discount on MSD wastewater charges to customers within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Visit louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP for periodic updates about both of these programs, or for more details about the MSD Discount Programs, visit https://louisvillemsd.org/paymybill.

Benefits provided by the LIHEAP program are paid directly to the applicant’s heating vendor, and will not be applied until after Nov. 7, 2022. Discounts from the MSD programs will become effective on the next billing cycle following approval.

Individuals who are unable to apply for this program in person may send a representative on their behalf. Simply provide the representative with the documentation listed above as well as a hand-written note, dated and signed from the applicant, giving them permission to handle their application for services. Residents who are homebound and who are unable to send a representative may call 502/780-7937.

For more information about this process on how to apply for LIHEAP pre-registration or the MSD discount program, please contact Metro311 by simply dialing 311 or 574-5000, email [email protected], visit the website’s On Line Customer Service or Live Chat at www.louisvilleky.gov/metrocall, tweet @LouMetro311, or download the free Mobile 311 app from the website.

LIHEAP is made possible by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. For more information about Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services -- visit our website at www.louisvilleky.gov/RCS or contact Community Action Kentucky at 1-800-456-3452.

For more information on MSD’s Senior Citizen Discount and EWRAP Discount visit https://louisvillemsd.org/paymybill or call 502-540-6000.

##